Super Eagles vice captain, Ogenyi Onazi,is delighted to be back in action for Trabzonspor two weeks after sustaining a tight hamstring’m injury, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The 24 year old’s comeback for Trabzonspor saw the Turkish Super League side return to winning way, defeating Antalyaspor 2-1 on Saturday.

Trabzonspor had failed to win in their previous two games.

Goals from Burak Yilmaz and Yusuf Yacidi for Trabzonspor ensured Emre Gural strike for Antalyaspor counted for nothing in the encounter.

“Very important victory away from home, feels really good to be back doing what I know how to do best.. thank you Lord,” Onazi tweeted on Saturday.