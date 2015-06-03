Sunderland release manager Chris Coleman from contract following relegation to League One

By Jordan Seward For Mailonline

Published: 08:06 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 08:06 EDT, 29 April 2018

Sunderland have announced manager Chris Coleman has been released from his contract after he failed to keep the club in the Championship.

In a short statement released on Sunday morning, they said: 'The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Chris and Kit (Symons) for their tireless efforts in what has been a hugely disappointing season for everyone involved with the club.

'The club is unable to make further comment at this time.'

Coleman's assistant Symons has also been released from his contract with the club and will leave with immediate effect.

