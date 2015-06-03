NPFL: Kano Pillars Hotshot Lokosa Eager To End Goal Drought Vs Heartland

By Adeboye Amosu: Kano Pillars forward, Junior Lokosa, hopes to put an end to his goal drought when his side face Heartland in a Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 19 encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano today (Sunday), reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Lokosa has made the headlines in the NPFL this season for his goal scoring prowess and sit at the top of the scorer’s chart with 14 goals, six more than Kwara United’s Stephen Alfred who has hit the back of the net eight times.

He has however failed to register a goal in Kano Pillars’ last two games against Wikki Tourists and Lobi Stars.

The former First Bank FC of Lagos striker is however hopeful on ending the drought against the Naze Millionaires who currently occupy last position in the table.

“Things have not worked out well for me and the team in the last two games. We drew away against Wikki Tourists and lost to Lobi Stars last week,” Lokosa told CSN.

“I also did not score in the two games which was disappointing. I hope to be at my best again against Heartland and get a goal too.

“The team comes first in every thing and I hope we win the game as well, especially after the disappointment of our defeat against Lobi Stars.”

