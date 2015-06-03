CSL: Ighalo Nets 7th Goal Of Season In Changchun Yatai Home Win

By Johnny Edward:

Odion Ighalo scored a brace as Changchun Yatai pipped Shanghai SIPG 2-1 at home in a Chinese Super League game Sunday morning (Nigerian time) , thus taking his season’s haul to seven goals, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

It was the third win of the season for Changchun Yatai in the CSL.

Ighalo who scored four goals against Guizhou Hengfeng last weekend, shot his side into the lead in the 14th minute.

The former Watford striker came close to making 2-0 in the 36th minute but was denied by the crossbar.

Lei Wu drew Shanghai SIPG FC level in the 41st minute with a simple tap in.

Ighalo restored his side’s lead in the 69th minute to take his tally to seven goals this season in the CSL.

Shanghai missed a chance of drawing level again when Hulk failed to convert a penalty kick in the 77th minute.

The win moves Changchun Yatai to seventh in the table with 11 points from eight games.

