Ordega Scores In 3rd Consecutive Game As Washington Spirit Draw At Home

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Falcons midfielder, Francisca Ordega, scored in the third consecutive game as Washington Spirit were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Chicago Red Stars in an American National Women’s Soccer League game on Sunday morning (Nigerian time), reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ordega opened scoring for Washington at the Maryland SoccerPlex in the fourth minute after she finished off a cross sent in by United States international forward, Mallory Pugh.

It was her third goal in five NWSL games for Washington Spirit this season.

Alyssa Mautz levelled things up for Chicago in the 20th minute of the encounter.

Washington currently occupy fifth position in the NWSL table with five points from one win, two draws and two defeats.

They next visit Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday, May 5 for the club’s first ever match against Utah Royals FC.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN