Miller Wants Joshua Fight, Boasts: ‘I’ll Toast The English Muffin’

American heavyweight boxer, Jarrell Miller, has called out Anthony Joshua after his impressive victory against Johann Duhaupas on Sunday morning in New York.

Miller edged closer to a shot at Joshua’s WBA belt with a unanimous points win over Duhaupas in their heavyweight bout.

Having weighed in at over 300lbs for the fight, Miller, known as ‘Big Baby’ feels he would be a threat to anyone in the division, including Joshua.

“I know I would run Anthony Joshua out of the ring,” he boasted after the bout with Duhaupas.

“Tell him to come over here and I will toast that English muffin.

“I’m from Brooklyn, I ain’t running from nobody.”

But Miller insists he needs to shed some weight first.

“I was trying to get him out of there but he’s a tough guy,” he said of Duhaupas.

“That’s my first time going twelve rounds and it let me prove that a guy who is over 300lbs can go the distance.

“I could get in better shape. Now we will maintain things, keep working, eat clean and feel comfortable.”

Meanwhile, Joshua is hoping to unify the world heavyweight divison by taking on WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

However, reports last week suggested that a clash could be on the rocks after talks between the two camps were cancelled.

As of yet, a contract hasn’t been drawn up despite Joshua being offered a £36million take-it-or-leave-it deal.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN