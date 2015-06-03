Miller Wants Joshua Fight, Boasts: ‘I’ll Toast The English Muffin’

Latest News

Dino Melaye Finally Breaks Silence On Failed Attempt To Capture Him

29/04/2018 04:32:00
Revealed! Tinubu, Saraki Hold Secret Meeting In Kebbi

29/04/2018 04:37:00
[Music] Rayce – Another Level

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Film investigates scandalous life and dramatic death of Jayne Mansfield

Alfie Evans' dad battled to keep son alive with CPR as Facebook users spot 'Alfie's face' in the sky

Author Lindsay Roth tipped to be Meghan Markle's Maid of Honour

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps is seen threatening police on the night of her arrest in new video

RACHEL JOHNSON: Sorry but we want world peace not a fake bromance 

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Football

Miller Wants Joshua Fight, Boasts: ‘I’ll Toast The English Muffin’

American heavyweight boxer, Jarrell  Miller, has called out Anthony Joshua after his impressive victory against Johann Duhaupas on Sunday morning in New York.

Miller edged closer to a shot at Joshua’s WBA belt with a unanimous points win over Duhaupas in their heavyweight bout.

Having weighed in at over 300lbs for the fight, Miller, known as ‘Big Baby’ feels he would be a threat to anyone in the division, including Joshua.

“I know I would run Anthony Joshua out of the ring,” he boasted after the bout with Duhaupas.

“Tell him to come over here and I will toast that English muffin.

“I’m from Brooklyn, I ain’t running from nobody.”

But Miller insists he needs to shed some weight first.

“I was trying to get him out of there but he’s a tough guy,” he said of Duhaupas.

“That’s my first time going twelve rounds and it let me prove that a guy who is over 300lbs can go the distance.

“I could get in better shape. Now we will maintain things, keep working, eat clean and feel comfortable.”

Meanwhile, Joshua is hoping to unify the world heavyweight divison by taking on WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

However, reports last week suggested that a clash could be on the rocks after talks between the two camps were cancelled.

As of yet, a contract hasn’t been drawn up despite Joshua being offered a £36million take-it-or-leave-it deal.

