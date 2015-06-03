Arsene Wenger handed gift by Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford

By Max Winters For Mailonline

Published: 12:18 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 12:18 EDT, 29 April 2018

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was graciously handed a gift from Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson as he led his team out at Old Trafford for the final time on Sunday.

Earlier this month the Frenchman announced he would be departing Arsenal after 22 years in charge and Sunday's clash would be his 28th and final visit to Old Trafford.

There have been a number of memorable moments from clashes between United and Wenger's Arsenal throughout the years and the Red Devils acknowledged the 68-year-old's service in a pre-game ceremony.

Arsene Wenger was graciously handed a gift from Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson

Wenger was honoured before he led his team out at Old Trafford for the final time on Sunday

As Wenger emerged from the tunnel he was given a warm round of applause from the Old Trafford crowd.

After the two teams had then made their way out onto the pitch, Wenger was greeted in his technical area by familiar foe Sir Alex, who handed him a vase.

Current United boss Jose Mourinho then dived in for a few words and a handshake before former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez was also seen wandering into the opposition dugout to embrace Wenger.

Wenger and Ferguson were enemies during the clubs' battle for Premier League dominance

Former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez went into the opposition dugout to embrace Wenger

The gesture from Manchester United did not go down well with Arsenal fan Piers Morgan

The MailOnline columnist could not hold back his disgust as Sir Alex made the presentation

The gesture was not welcomed by all Arsenal fans though with MailOnline columnist Piers Morgan insisting it was a step too far.

'United fans applauding Wenger. The final humiliation,' he tweeted.

'Now Ferguson and Mourinho have given him a vase..

'I preferred it when they all hated us at United because we were better than them.'