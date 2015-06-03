Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE score updates - Premier League

Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE score updates - Premier Leagueby Rohan Toure 29/04/2018 12:16:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Arsene Wenger makes his final visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager
- Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Ander Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez
- Substitutes: Rojo, Mata, Martial, Rashford, Fellaini, McTominay, Joel Pereira
- Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Mavropanos, Chambers, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Nelson, Iwobi, Aubameyang
- Substitutes: Holding, Monreal, Welbeck, Cech, Nketiah, Osei-Tutu, Willock
By James Dutton For Mailonline
Published: 09:30 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 11:55 EDT, 29 April 2018
Arsene Wenger makes his final trip to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager as the curtain comes down on a rivalry with Manchester United that has spanned two decades.
United are virtually assured of their top four spot, while Arsenal are highly unlikely to reach the Champions League places, but the fixture will still have plenty of bite.
Join JAMES DUTTON for all the action from Old Trafford. Kick-off is at 4.30pm.
