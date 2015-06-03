Alaves 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Kevin Gameiro scores from the spot - La Liga

Alaves 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Kevin Gameiro scores from the spot - La Ligaby Rohan Toure 29/04/2018 12:14:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Atletico Madrid see off Alaves after being given two penalties on Sunday
- Fernando Torres had a second-half penalty saved by super-sub keeper Pacheco
- Atletico were given another penalty shortly after which Kevin Gameiro scored
- Costa came close to being sent off in the first half after punching Sobrino's foot
By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Published: 12:07 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 12:14 EDT, 29 April 2018
A second-half penalty from Kevin Gameiro was enough for Atletico Madrid to beat a tough Alaves side as Diego Simeone now turns his attention towards their Europa League semi-final second leg against Arsenal.
Vitolo came close to breaking the deadlock in the second half as his strike thundered off the post before Alaves conceded their third successive penalty in a row, which Fernando Torres missed after a fantastic save from super-sub goalkeeper Pacheco.
The visitors were awarded a second penalty not long after which substitute Kevin Gameiro smashed down the centre of the goal, sealing all three points for Simeone's side.
Atletico Madrid celebrate going 1-0 up in the second half at the Mendizorrotza Stadium
Second-half substitute Gameiro scores from the spot after Mubarak Wakaso handles the ball
Following a strong challenge, Diego Costa punches Sobrino's foot in anger in the first half
The two players square up as temper begin to flare just before the half-time whistle
Atletico striker Costa is booked by referee David Fernandez Borbalan before the break
Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa (R) skips past the challenge of Victor Laguardia (L)
Diego Costa rues a missed opportunity as both sides fail to break the deadlock in the first half
Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey has his head in his hands as another chance is squandered
Costa vies for the ball with Alaves defender Alexis Ruano at the Mendizorrotza Stadium
Diego Simeone rested key players as he keeps an eye on next week's second leg with Arsenal
Correa (R) tries to break the deadlock in the first half as Mubarak Wakaso chases him down
MATCH FACTS AND LEAGUE TABLE
ALAVES: (4-4-2) Sivera (Pacheco 63); Alexis, Laguardia, Maripan, Dieguez Grande; Sobrino, Pina, Wakaso (Garcia 79), Alfonso; Guidetti (Ibai 72), El Haddadi
SUBS NOT USED: Pacheco (GK); Aguirregabiria, Demirovic, Krkic, Torres
GOALS: None
BOOKINGS: Laguardia (17); Alfonso (20); Sobrino (45); Wakaso (78)
COACH: Abelardo Fernandez
ATLETICO MADRID: (4-4-2) Werner; Thomas, Savic, Lucas, Vrsaljko; Correa, Gabi, Koke (Godin 62), Vitolo; Torres, Costa (Gameiro 63)
SUBS NOT USED: Dos Santos (GK); Gonzalez, Munoz, Olabe, Sane
GOALS: Gameiro (PEN 78)
BOOKINGS: Lucas (34); Costa (45); Gabi (68, 90+5); Torres (90+1)
SENT OFF: Gabi (90+5)
COACH: Diego Simeone
REFEREE: David Fernandez Borbalan
VENUE: Mendizorrotza Stadium
ATTENDANCE: 18,944
