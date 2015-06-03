Alaves 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Kevin Gameiro scores from the spot - La Liga

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline

A second-half penalty from Kevin Gameiro was enough for Atletico Madrid to beat a tough Alaves side as Diego Simeone now turns his attention towards their Europa League semi-final second leg against Arsenal.

Vitolo came close to breaking the deadlock in the second half as his strike thundered off the post before Alaves conceded their third successive penalty in a row, which Fernando Torres missed after a fantastic save from super-sub goalkeeper Pacheco.

The visitors were awarded a second penalty not long after which substitute Kevin Gameiro smashed down the centre of the goal, sealing all three points for Simeone's side.

Atletico Madrid celebrate going 1-0 up in the second half at the Mendizorrotza Stadium

Second-half substitute Gameiro scores from the spot after Mubarak Wakaso handles the ball

Following a strong challenge, Diego Costa punches Sobrino's foot in anger in the first half

The two players square up as temper begin to flare just before the half-time whistle

Atletico striker Costa is booked by referee David Fernandez Borbalan before the break

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa (R) skips past the challenge of Victor Laguardia (L)

Diego Costa rues a missed opportunity as both sides fail to break the deadlock in the first half

Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey has his head in his hands as another chance is squandered

Costa vies for the ball with Alaves defender Alexis Ruano at the Mendizorrotza Stadium

Diego Simeone rested key players as he keeps an eye on next week's second leg with Arsenal

Correa (R) tries to break the deadlock in the first half as Mubarak Wakaso chases him down