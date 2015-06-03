Latest News

Dino Melaye: How Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce Reacted To Result Of Senator’s Failed Recall

29/04/2018 11:02:00
What Nicki Minaj Wore Will Leave You Amazed (Photo 18+)

29/04/2018 11:02:00
President Buhari Lands In Washington DC To Meet With Donald Trump (Photos)

29/04/2018 11:06:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Celebrities share their old headshots from before they were famous

Stormy Daniels lawyer says attorney Michael Cohen will 'flip' on Trump

MMA fighter with links to Trump, Cohen is questioned by...

Sean Spicer leads criticism of Michelle Wolf after White House Correspondents Dinner

Kanye West shaves head in honor of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez calling her his 'hero'

Theophilus Danjuma

Nicky Oppenheimer

Othman Benjelloun

Cyril Ramaphosa

Chris Kirubi

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Oyakhilome

Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop David Oyedepo

Football

Who are Arsenal's Konstantinos Mavropanos and Reiss Nelson?

by 29/04/2018 12:03:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Arsenal travelled to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday
  • Arsene Wenger rested a number of players ahead of the Europa League
  • Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos was handed his first start
  • Young English forward Reiss Nelson also made the starting line-up  

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline

Published: 12:00 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 12:03 EDT, 29 April 2018

More than a few eyebrows were raised when Arsene Wenger named his starting line-up for Sunday's clash with Manchester United.

The Gunners were expected to field a weakened team ahead of Thursday's Europa League second leg against Atletico Madrid but Wenger's decision to play both Konstantinos Mavropanos and Reiss Nelson at Old Trafford was a surprise.

Here, Sportsmail gives you the lowdown on the two Gunners youngsters.

Reiss Nelson runs with the ball during the clash between Manchester United and Arsenal
Reiss Nelson runs with the ball during the clash between Manchester United and Arsenal

Konstantinos Mavropanos tussles with Jesse Lingard during Sunday's game at Old Trafford
Konstantinos Mavropanos tussles with Jesse Lingard during Sunday's game at Old Trafford

WHAT ARE THEIR BACKGROUNDS?

Nelson: Born in Elephant and Castle to a Zimbabwean father and English mother in 1999, Nelson joined the Arsenal academy when he was just nine years old.

The forward impressed the club's youth coaches and was regularly moved up to squads above his age group before signing his first professional contract in 2016.

The Englishman was selected for the north London outfit's pre-season tour and made his first competitive appearance in the Community Shield victory over Chelsea.

He has gone from strength to strength in the time since, making 15 appearances during a promising first season with the senior squad.

Nelson (left) closes down Antonio Valencia during the first half of Sunday's showdown
Nelson (left) closes down Antonio Valencia during the first half of Sunday's showdown

Mavropanos:The defender was born in Athens, Greece and began his career at youth side Apollon Smyrni.

The centre-back spent eight years with the club before joining Superleague Greece AS Giannina in 2016.

Mavropanos made a total of 16 league appearances and four Greek Cup appearances during two seasons with the club, bagging three goals in the process.

The 21-year-old, who has been capped three times by Greece at Under-21 level, impressed and sealed a move to the Gunners for £2.2m in Janaury.

But flown under the radar since making the move, Sunday's game marking his debut and just the second time he had been named in the squad. 

Mavropanos battles for the ball with Lingard in the opening stages of the game
Mavropanos battles for the ball with Lingard in the opening stages of the game

WHAT SORT OF PLAYERS ARE THEY

Nelson: Regarded as one of the most promising youngsters at the club in quite some time, Nelson is capable of playing anywhere across the front line.

The pacey forward has an array of skills and creative vision and likes the ball at his feet.

Never scared to try and beat his man, Nelson also has the passing and crossing ability to complement his darting runs. 

Mavropanos: Considered one of the biggest talents in the Greek game, the centre-back is known for his dynamic play with his ball-winning capabilities and aerial prowess the standout aspects of his game.

At 6ft 4in Mavropanos is an imposing figure who should be able to handle the physicality of the English game.

An extremely hard worker, the Greek rarely makes mistakes but will need to improve his technique if he is to adapt to the Arsenal style of play.

WHAT'S BEEN SAID ABOUT THEM?

Wenger on Nelson: 'Since I've been in the game I've understood that you either have that (confidence) at 17 years of age or you don't. Some of the players I've had in my career have turned 18 and it seems natural for them to be on the pitch. They just think 'let's play', and Reiss behaves like that.'  

Martin Keown on Nelson: '17 years of age, it's quite phenomenal the ability this boy has. There's certainly a big future there, he really does look a wonderful talent.'     

Wenger on Mavraponas: 'He is with us and the plan is that he goes out on loan somewhere,' Wenger told a press conference about Mavropanos. 'It could be a German club.

'I prefer him to play. Where? It doesn't really matter. It's just that he plays in the top level and gains experience. He is 20-years-old and he needs experience for a central defender,' added the Frenchman.

'He is not ready to start for us so it is important he gets experience.' 

