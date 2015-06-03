West Ham 1-4 Man City: Pep Guardiola's champions fly past 100-goal mark

Latest News

Latest News

Dino Melaye: How Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce Reacted To Result Of Senator’s Failed Recall

29/04/2018 11:02:00
Latest News

What Nicki Minaj Wore Will Leave You Amazed (Photo 18+)

29/04/2018 11:02:00
Latest News

President Buhari Lands In Washington DC To Meet With Donald Trump (Photos)

29/04/2018 11:06:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Celebrities share their old headshots from before they were famous

0out of 5

Stormy Daniels lawyer says attorney Michael Cohen will 'flip' on Trump

0out of 5

MMA fighter with links to Trump, Cohen is questioned by...

0out of 5

Sean Spicer leads criticism of Michelle Wolf after White House Correspondents Dinner

0out of 5

Kanye West shaves head in honor of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez calling her his 'hero'

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Football

West Ham 1-4 Man City: Pep Guardiola's champions fly past 100-goal mark

by 29/04/2018 11:51:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Manchester City are one goal away from equalling Chelsea's Premier League record after thrashing West Ham
  • City's 4-1 win in Stratford took them to 102 PL goals for the season — one shy of Chelsea's 2009-10 tally
  • Leroy Sane scored the opener via a deflection off Patrice Evra before a Pablo Zabaleta own goal made it 2-0
  • West Ham hit back with an Aaron Cresswell free-kick but Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho completed the rout

By Matt Lawless for MailOnline

Published: 11:10 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 11:51 EDT, 29 April 2018

When David Moyes talked about training without the ball in preparation for this encounter with Manchester City it actually made a bit of sense.

But come the actual match and the spherical object largely in the possession of the newly-crowned English champions proved something of a nuisance to a side now battling desperately to stay clear of relegation danger.

Here at the London Stadium it developed a nasty habit for bouncing off West Ham body parts and into their goal, with a deflection off the head of Patrice Evra enabling Leroy Sane to claim the opening strike after only 13 minutes before Pablo Zabaleta succeeded in scoring what was City's 100th goal of their Premier League campaign just 14 minutes after that. Trouble was, of course, he now plays for West Ham, and that was the 13th City goal of his career. 

Manchester City thrashed West Ham United 4-1 at Stratford's London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon
Manchester City thrashed West Ham United 4-1 at Stratford's London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon

Manchester City thrashed West Ham United 4-1 at Stratford's London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon

Pep Guardiola watched on as his side took their Premier League goals tally to 102 for the season, one shy of Chelsea's record
Pep Guardiola watched on as his side took their Premier League goals tally to 102 for the season, one shy of Chelsea's record

Pep Guardiola watched on as his side took their Premier League goals tally to 102 for the season, one shy of Chelsea's record

Young Player of the Year Leroy Sane fired City into the lead after 13 minutes with his 14th goal of the season in all competitions
Young Player of the Year Leroy Sane fired City into the lead after 13 minutes with his 14th goal of the season in all competitions

Young Player of the Year Leroy Sane fired City into the lead after 13 minutes with his 14th goal of the season in all competitions

MATCH FACTS AND LIVE PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE 

West Ham United: Adrian; Ogbonna, Rice, Cresswell; Zabaleta, Noble, Kouyate, Evra (Masuaku 66); Fernandes (Joao Mario 65), Arnautovic, Lanzini (Hernandez 66)

Subs not used: Trott, Cullen, Hugill, Carroll

Goal: Cresswell 42

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker (Danilo 61), Laporte, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, Gundogan (Toure 71), De Bruyne; Sane, Sterling, Jesus (Nmecha 79)

Subs not used: Bravo, Bernardo, Mendy, Foden

Goals: Sane 13, Zabaleta OG 27, Jesus 53, Fernandinho 64

Booked: Otamendi

Season at a glance

  • Premier League
  • Premier League
  • Championship
  • League One
  • League Two
  • Scottish Premiership
  • Scottish Div 1
  • Scottish Div 2
  • Scottish Div 3
  • Ligue 1
  • Serie A
  • La Liga
  • Bundesliga
Raheem Sterling destroyed West Ham's defence with three assists. He mainly attacked from the right but took up various potions — as his heat-map illustrates
Raheem Sterling destroyed West Ham's defence with three assists. He mainly attacked from the right but took up various potions — as his heat-map illustrates

Raheem Sterling destroyed West Ham's defence with three assists. He mainly attacked from the right but took up various potions — as his heat-map illustrates

City's third was scored by Gabriel Jesus from a Sterling pass after a fine team move
City's third was scored by Gabriel Jesus from a Sterling pass after a fine team move

City's third was scored by Gabriel Jesus from a Sterling pass after a fine team move

For more stats and maps check out Sportsmail's excellent Match Zone.

For a team that had already greeted their visitors with a guard of honour this was way too hospitable; defending at its most chaotic and hapless.

No matter that Moyes had tried to provide a bit more security by slotting Evra into the back three with Aaron Cresswell and Zabaleta deployed on the flanks.

City's second was a comical affair, anxiety spreading through West Ham's ranks after Adrian had come off his line to make an interception with the sense of panic increasing when Angelo Ogbonna then had to save Raheem Sterling's shot with his head in the absence of his goalkeeper.

The clearance, however, went only as far as Ilkay Gundogan, who then invited Kevin de Bruyne to drive in a cross that Adrian diverted into the path of Declan Rice. Cue a moment of penalty box pinball, with the ball bouncing first off Rice's shins before clipping Zabaleta and rolling agonisingly into the back of the net.

There was no need for any words of criticism from Moyes this week. Judging by the cursing as he marched up the field for the restart, Rice seemed pretty angry with himself.

While the goals edged Pep Guardiola's side closer to those Premier League records for points and goals, it left West Ham in a most precarious position when Southampton sit just three points behind them in 18th place with a better goal difference.

It needed a response, and in the first half minutes that remained West Ham did find a bit of resolve; some much welcome urgency that, for a while at least, created a bit of atmosphere in an arena that had more of a buzz during the morning sessions of the athletics last summer.

The first time West Ham found the City net the goal was actually disallowed, the officials quite rightly concluding that Marko Arnautovic had fouled Ederson even if the visiting goalkeeper was rather too casual in attempting to clear. 

Sane watched on as his shot took a huge deflection off West Ham left back Patrice Evra, formerly of Manchester United
Sane watched on as his shot took a huge deflection off West Ham left back Patrice Evra, formerly of Manchester United

Sane watched on as his shot took a huge deflection off West Ham left back Patrice Evra, formerly of Manchester United

The deflection beat Adrian who saw the ball land in the opposite side of the goal to the one which Sane had been aiming for
The deflection beat Adrian who saw the ball land in the opposite side of the goal to the one which Sane had been aiming for

The deflection beat Adrian who saw the ball land in the opposite side of the goal to the one which Sane had been aiming for

Another deflection saw visitors City go 2-0 up when defender Pablo Zabaleta (right) diverted a low cross into his own net
Another deflection saw visitors City go 2-0 up when defender Pablo Zabaleta (right) diverted a low cross into his own net

Another deflection saw visitors City go 2-0 up when defender Pablo Zabaleta (right) diverted a low cross into his own net

But after Gundogan caught Edmilson Fernandes with a clumsy challenge in the 41st minute, Creswell was invited to step up and test Ederson with a free-kick.

It actually should have been a penalty, given where the foul was committed, but it made no odds to Creswell, the Englishman reducing the deficit with a quite beautiful effort.

In the world's largest technical area Moyes suddenly seemed energised; an animated figure urging his troops to maintain the pressure and perhaps sensing that a side with the title already in the bag might be taking their collective foot off the gas.

Those records, however, seem to be motivation enough, with City restoring their two goal advantage only eight minutes into the second half with what was an exquisite one-two between Gabriel Jesus and Sterling.

In scoring his 16th goal of the season Jesus simply excelled, first with the ball that sent Sterling racing down the right flank and then the touch, skill and finish to control his colleague's delivery before guiding his finish beyond the advancing Adrian.

West Ham were now in serious trouble, and a drastic situation demanded drastic action with Moyes opting to make a triple substitution that would see Manuel Lanzini, Evra and Fernandes simultaneously hooked. 

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated City's second goal after assisting it with a low cross which deflected into the net off Zabaleta
Kevin De Bruyne celebrated City's second goal after assisting it with a low cross which deflected into the net off Zabaleta

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated City's second goal after assisting it with a low cross which deflected into the net off Zabaleta

City were awarded a free-kick that should have been a penalty when Ilkay Gundogan fouled Edimilson Fernandes in the box
City were awarded a free-kick that should have been a penalty when Ilkay Gundogan fouled Edimilson Fernandes in the box

City were awarded a free-kick that should have been a penalty when Ilkay Gundogan fouled Edimilson Fernandes in the box

Aaron Cresswell scored direct from the free-kick, bending in a left-footed shot for his first Premier League goal since 2016
Aaron Cresswell scored direct from the free-kick, bending in a left-footed shot for his first Premier League goal since 2016

Aaron Cresswell scored direct from the free-kick, bending in a left-footed shot for his first Premier League goal since 2016

City keeper Ederson will have been disappointed to be beaten by Cresswell's shot, which sneaked just inside his near post
City keeper Ederson will have been disappointed to be beaten by Cresswell's shot, which sneaked just inside his near post

City keeper Ederson will have been disappointed to be beaten by Cresswell's shot, which sneaked just inside his near post

But before a suitable break in play arrived Lanzini lost possession cheaply in midfield to Fernandinho, who then like Jesus employed Sterling as both his outlet and provider and almost unopposed converted another neat delivery from the England winger.

With only 63 minutes gone this was fast turning into yet another damaging, demoralising defeat for a West Ham side thumped 4-1 by Arsenal in their previous game (Sunday's official match programme said 1-1 but, sorry folks, that ain't going to work).

Boos and jeers greeted the sight of those three substitutions, and understandably so, and by the time the fourth official had signalled for three extra minutes the place was half-empty.

As West Ham supporters made their way back across the Olympic Park, they must have realised it means their team now have a goal difference of -24, with a trip to Leicester City and home encounters with Manchester United and Everton to follow. The latter two, you imagine, are unlikely to be games Moyes will relish.

Southampton have three less points but a goal difference of -19 and trips to Everton and Swansea as well as a meeting with this irresistible, irrepressible City side. Not easy either but, having beaten Bournemouth on Saturday, they at least have a bit of momentum.

City, meanwhile, have no such concerns. They just want to finish in the style they have displayed all season, and now sit just a goal short of matching the efforts of Carlo Ancelotti's Chelsea in 2010. The record is as good as gone.

Gabriel Jesus (left) slotted a shot past Adrian to restore City's two-goal lead eight minutes into the second half in Stratford
Gabriel Jesus (left) slotted a shot past Adrian to restore City's two-goal lead eight minutes into the second half in Stratford

Gabriel Jesus (left) slotted a shot past Adrian to restore City's two-goal lead eight minutes into the second half in Stratford

Jesus collided with Adrian after connecting with the shot which gave him his 16th City goal of the season in all competitions
Jesus collided with Adrian after connecting with the shot which gave him his 16th City goal of the season in all competitions

Jesus collided with Adrian after connecting with the shot which gave him his 16th City goal of the season in all competitions

City's fourth goal came courtesy of another Brazilian, Fernandinho, who delivered a composed finish after 64 minutes
City's fourth goal came courtesy of another Brazilian, Fernandinho, who delivered a composed finish after 64 minutes

City's fourth goal came courtesy of another Brazilian, Fernandinho, who delivered a composed finish after 64 minutes

As he celebrated, Fernandinho ran over to team-mate Raheem Sterling, who assisted three of City's goals against West Ham
As he celebrated, Fernandinho ran over to team-mate Raheem Sterling, who assisted three of City's goals against West Ham

As he celebrated, Fernandinho ran over to team-mate Raheem Sterling, who assisted three of City's goals against West Ham

Advertisement
Read more:

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Moses Hails Chelsea’s Massive 3 Points’ Feat At Swansea, Eager For Liverpool Clash

CAF Ban Nigerian Ref Ogabor Over Attempted Bribery, Order SAFA To Apologise To NFF

Man City Trounce West Ham, Chase More EPL Records

West Ham 1-4 Man City: Pep Guardiola's champions fly past 100-goal mark

Who are Arsenal's Konstantinos Mavropanos and Reiss Nelson?

Alaves 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Kevin Gameiro scores from the spot - La Liga

Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE score updates - Premier League

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More