Man City Trounce West Ham, Chase More EPL Records

Manchester City trounced West Ham 4-1 to in Sunday’s English Premier League game at the Olympic Stadium in London.

Pep Guardiola’s men have now scored 102 EPL goals this season and are now one goal shy of Chelsea’s record of 103 goals scored in a season.

City have now scored 102 goals in 35 games this season, the quickest an English top-flight side has reached 100 in a single campaign since Everton in 1931-32 (32 games).

It was their 30th win of the season which also equalled another Chelsea record set last season.

Goals from Leroy Sane and an own goal from Pablo Zabaleta gave Manchester City a 2-0 lead in the opening 27 minutes before Aaron Cresswell curled in a brilliant free-kick in the 42nd minute to make it 2-1 into the break.

In the 53rd minute, Gabriel Jesus restored Manchester City’s two-goal lead, scoring from six yards after Raheem Sterling had played a lovely pass from the right flank to his path.

City continued to rip West Ham apart with their passing game and in the 64th minute Fernandinho made it 4-1, finishing off a move he started from midfield with a simple tap in.

Yaya Toure also came on for Ikay Gundogan in the encounter for his 315th EPL appearance for the newly crowned champions in the 71stminute. He had a chance from a free-kick spot to score his 83rd goal for Manchester City but the wall blocked his shot for a corner.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping to break two records (Premier League wins and goals record) and set a new one for the most points recorded when they host Huddersfield at the Etihad. City now 93 points, two shy of Chelsea’s 95-point Premier League record in a 38-game season.

West Ham remain in the relegation fight despite having three points ahead of the relegation zone. The Hammers have 35 points from 35 games. David Moyes’ men will face Leicester City in their next EPL game on Saturday.

