CAF Ban Nigerian Ref Ogabor Over Attempted Bribery, Order SAFA To Apologise To NFF

Nigerian referee Joseph Ogabor has been banned for one year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for his involvement in attempting to manipulate the centre referee,Victor Gomes, for the Total CAF Confederation Cup play-off round first leg clash between Plateau United of Nigeria and USM Alger from Algeria played on 7 April 2018 in Lagos.

According to reports in the South African media, Times Live Gomes rejected a $30,000 (about N10.8 million) bribe to fix the CAF Confederation Cup match between Plateau United and Algeria’s USM Alger.

According to a statement on the official website of CAF, the Referees Committee of the body also warned Plataea United to refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create the wrong impression.

“The CAF Referees Committee on 28 April 2018, has confirmed the recommendation of the CAF Disciplinary Board to ban Nigeria referee Joseph Ogabor from any official mission for one year for attempted match manipulation with respect to the Total CAF Confederation Cup 1/16th round first leg between Plateau United (Nigeria) and USM Alger (Algeria) played on 7 April 2018 in Lagos,” the statement reads.

“The decision follows investigations conducted and evidence submitted by the South African match officials of the said match, who were contacted by Ogabor to provide “technical assistance” to the Nigerian team.

“Also, Plateau United was cautioned to refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create wrong impression.

“In a related development, the South African Football Association have been ordered to render an apology to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after investigations proved there was no evidence of whatsoever of any official of the NFF regarding an allegation of US$30,000 bribe.”

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN