Moses Hails Chelsea’s Massive 3 Points’ Feat At Swansea, Eager For Liverpool Clash

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses, has hailed Chelsea’s away win at Swansea in the Premier League on Saturday, and eagerly looks forward to the Blues’ next clash with Liverpool at the Stamford Bridge, Completesportsnigeria. com reports.

Chelsea kept alive their slim hope of securing a top four place courtesy of man of the match , Cesc Fabregas fourth minute strike.

The Blues reduced the gap between them and fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur who host Watford at the Wembley Stadium on Monday to two points.

Antonio Conte’s men will need to win their remaining three games and hope their rivals stumble on the way to secure a Champions League ticket for next season.

They will host third placed Liverpool at the Stamford Bridge next week Sunday.

“Massive 3 points yesterday!

On to the next ????,”Moses wrote on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

The Nigeria international has featured in 26 Premier League games for the West London club this season and has bagged three goals and assists.

