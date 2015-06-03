Deportivo vs Barcelona LIVE score and updates - La Liga

Deportivo vs Barcelona LIVE score and updates - La Ligaby Rohan Toure 29/04/2018 16:18:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Barcelona will win the La Liga title with a win or draw at Deportivo La Coruna
- It will be their seventh La Liga triumph in the past 10 seasons
- Ernesto Valverde's side remain unbeaten in the league this season
By Sportsmail Reporter
Published: 13:17 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 13:52 EDT, 29 April 2018
Barcelona will secure their seventh La Liga title in the last decade with a draw or win against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday evening.
They have already established a league record by going 40 matches unbeaten and here have the chance to add to their impressive silverware collection.
Deportivo look doomed to relegation to the second division following a disappointing campaign.
Follow all the action from this 7.45pm kick-off UK time below.
