Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
“Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola” – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

Football

Graeme Souness slams Arsenal and Granit Xhaka after Paul Pogba's goal

by 29/04/2018 15:51:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Graeme Souness slammed Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka on Sunday
  • The Swiss midfielder lost Paul Pogba for Manchester United's opening goal
  • He slid into a wild tackle and missed before failing to track the Frenchman's run 
  • Xhaka then sheepishly pulled up his shin pads instead of rallying his team-mates 
  • MATCH REPORT: Fellaini secures United victory with injury-time winner 

By Max Winters For Mailonline

Published: 13:18 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 15:51 EDT, 29 April 2018

Graeme Souness has slammed Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka after he abandoned his defensive duties to allow Paul Pogba to score the opening goal for Manchester United on Sunday.

The Swiss midfielder opted to fly into a challenge on the onrushing Pogba, before failing to track the Frenchman's driving run into the box as he put the Red Devils 1-0 in front at Old Trafford.

United went on to win the game 2-1 and Souness, working as a pundit for Sky Sports, was highly critical of Xhaka's defensive ill-discipline – as well as his team's lack of leaders.

Graeme Souness slammed Granit Xhaka after his poor defending allowed Paul Pogba to score

'It's ridiculous, if he doesn't do this then he doesn't commit his centre halves. Get there, stand up, commit a cute foul if necessary but don't sell yourself as simply as that,' Souness said.

'That's for the TV cameras and people sitting in Row Z. It's kid football, it's more of the same from Arsenal. That guy is 25-years-old and he's been at Arsenal for two years. Is that the first time he's done that in a game? I question no. Does he do that in training? Then if so why hasn't it been pointed out to him? He's cost them that goal.

'This is a classic case of the central midfield player not doing his job properly. He goes to ground and this is: "Look at me I'm working hard and trying to be aggressive". He then stands and watches, allows Pogba to end up free in the box and he has the simple job of rolling it into the back of the net. What he should do is come across, body check Pogba and risk taking a yellow card.

'But this is what you do not do, it's almost as though he thinks Pogba is lining up to shoot and he's going to get a block in. What is that? That is pretend football, that is what you see on a park from Under 12s. 

He added: 'Arsenal have turned up today, played neat and tidy football but they've been like this for a decade. When it comes to the critical things in the game they're not professional. They need a couple of men to sort these things out. Nobody has pointed a finger at Xhaka to say: "Stay on your feet you fool". It's the basic things.

'I could have done that once in my career at Liverpool and I would have been sitting on the bench watching the game until I learned that.'

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry also criticised Xhaka, insisting he should have known better as captain for the day in the absence of a number of senior players. 

'Stay on your feet, I don't even know what that tackle is but then he can still come back and try and do something. That reaction I just don't understand.

'He comes back but instead of staying on your feet he dives in. He doesn't recover or track back.

'You're the captain, turn, have a go, say something, but no he just walks back.' 

