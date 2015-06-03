Onyekuru Keen To Make Anderlecht Return

By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria forward, Henry Onyekuru, is eager to return to the pitch once again for Belgian club, RSC Anderlecht after spending time on the sidelines with a knee injury, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Onyekuru, 20, recently returned to training at the club after spending three months on the sidelines due to the injury.

The striker who is on loan at Anderlecht from English Premier League side Everton stepped up his recovery by featuring for 30 minutes in the club’s reserve team’s 4-1 win against Lokeren on Tuesday.

And after watching his teammates beat Sporting Charleroi 3-1 in a league game on Sunday at the Stade Constant Vanden Stock, Onyekuru expressed his desire to join the fray once again.

“Proud of the guys! @rscanderlecht Can’t wait to get back on the pitch!,” Onyekuru tweeted on Sunday.

Prior to his injury, Onyekuru has scored nine goals in 19 appearances in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League for Anderlecht.

