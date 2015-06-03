Okpekpe Race To Use MYLAPS BibTag System Again

Pamodzi Sports Marketing,organisers of the IAAF silver label Okpekpe international 10km road race has revealed that MYLAPS Sports Timing, the global automatic sports timing company has been retained to provide the sixth edition of the race with an easy to use, accurate and reliable timing system.

Zack Amodu, the race’s director of organisation, says the Netherlands based company is adjudged the best timing company in the world and its services have been excellent as witnessed during the fourth and fifth editions of the race in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

“We have decided to engage MYLAPS Sports Timing for the third year running not only because of its reputation worldwide but also because of the excellent services rendered in 2016 and 2017.

“In 2016 we raised the bar in terms of organising road races in Nigeria by joining such world acclaimed marathons such as Boston, Rotterdam and Melbourne who rely on MYLAPS technology for the world class timing of their events,” said Amodu.

”As the first IAAF silver label road race to be recognised on Nigerian nay West African soil,we are left with no choice but to organise the event in a truly world class fashion.

“As a label race,we must fulfil all IAAF competition rules and conditions and one of such is to ensure ensure an adequate timing system is put in place.

“Races,especially those the IAAF has classified as world class and prestigious like the Okpekpe race must provide fully electronic timing by use of active or passive transponders.

Real time splits and final results should be made available to the media,the spectators and must be available online.And to ensure this is done we have gone for a company whose founders invented some 35 years ago automatic sports timing,” Amodu explained.

Amodu also revealed that the Okpekpe tracking application launced last year is available to download for iPhone and android.

”The app provides race day information as well as letting you find and track participants during the race, locate points of interest on the route, and keep up with split times, leaderboard positions and results throughout the day.

”You can use the Okpekpe 10km road race mobile app to locate distance markers, first aid points and drinks stations and it does not matter whether you are a first-time spectator or a 10km road race veteran, the app will provide you with everything you need for the best possible experience on race day,” Amodu said.

The Okpekpe international 10km road race is the only road race recognised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and it will be live across the globe via Supersport,the official media partner for the race.

This year’s race will hold on Saturday May 12,2018 in Okpekpe near Auchi, Edo State of Nigeria.