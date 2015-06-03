Mourinho: United Deserved The Win Against Young Arsenal Team

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that his side fought hard and deservedly beat Arsenal 2-1 in Sunday’s English Premier League game adding that a draw would not have been a fair result.

Marouane Fellaini’s goal in additional time sealed the victory for Manchester United and handed Mourinho his 10th victory over Wenger in all competitions.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s 51st minute goal had cancelled out Paul Pogba’s 16th minute opener.

“I think if it was a draw it wouldn’t be unfair,” Mourinho told Sky Sports after the game.

“Arsenal did a good game, they defended well, but we were the team that tried to win that created a few more chances. But that is normal. We were a bit lucky to score, but we were stronger in the last 20 minutes.”

“We won three points that kill the Champions League story. But we still need four points to finish second which is what we want.”

“We tried to win, they tried to get a point, which would be a good result for the young team they presented.

“Three points were what we were looking for to finish second and in the final 20 minutes we gave height and width and I think we deserved the win.”

On the impact of his substitutions, the former Chelsea manager added: “I felt that we needed more presence in the box and I thought we would dominate more on the flanks with Martial and Sanchez.”

Mourinho was also pleased at the manner Wenger was honoured in his final visit to Old Trafford.

“I think we did it fantastically well as a club. It would mean more for Sir Alex to do it. I only played Mr Wenger three or four times as United manager.”

On Marouane Fellaini future at the club Mourinho revealed he wanted the Belgian at the club next season.

“I think so. I think a player that grabs the crest after scoring is telling clearly that he wants to stay. I want him to stay, the club wants him to stay, I think he will stay, it is nearly there.”

