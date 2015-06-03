Wenger Rues Arsenal Missed Chances Vs United; Appreciates Ferguson, Mourinho’s Gestures

Arsenal manager is disappointed his young team failed to take the chances they created in Sunday’s English Premier League game against Manchester United.

Marouane Fellaini’s goal in additional time sealed a 2-1 victory for Manchester United after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s goal had cancelled out Paul Pogba’s 16th_ minute opener.

The win was Jose Mourinho’s 10th victory over Wenger in all competitions.

“It was a good performance. It reflects a little our away season,” Wenger told Sky Sports after the game.

“We had chances and on the counter we did not use our opportunities as well as we could have.

“It was very positive for the young team, but it is very disappointing in the dressing room and I think in the last 20 minutes you can see that some of the players are not used to that pace and intensity.

“It is good to see them in this atmosphere – who can win challenges. You can know their level, but you see what they can produce. It was hard to name a bad performance in our side.”

Wenger was also pleased with the pre-match presentation from Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson.

“It was very nice and classy. I enjoyed it. I have come here for a long long time. Next year, someone else will be in the dug-out and it will be a hostile environment again.”

Arsenal remains sixth in the EPL standing with 57 points from 35 games.

