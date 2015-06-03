NPFL: Lobi Stay Top As Akwa Hold Enyimba; Lokosa Hits Goal No.16

By Adeboye Amosu: Leaders Lobi Stars extended their unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Professional Football League to five games after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunshine Stars in their match day 19 encounter in Akure on Sunday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Makurdi club’s lead at the top of the table has however been reduced from six to four points.

Sunshine Stars missed the chance to score the game’s opening goal when Sikiru Alimi missed from the penalty spot five minutes after the break.

Samad Kadiri who was with Sunshine Stars last season shocked the hosts by scoring the opener a minute before regulation time.

The Owena Waves rallied back and got the leveller two minutes into stoppage time through Jide Fatokun.

Niger Tornadoes moved into the second position following a 1-0 win against MFM at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna.

Abubakar Nadabo scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot after 13 minutes.

The Minna club are now unbeaten in their last nine league games.

In Calabar, Enyimba and Akwa United battled to a 0-0 draw.

Enyimba finished the game with 10 men after their Ghanaian goalkeeper Fatau Dauda was sent off a minute before the break for an off the ball incident with Akwa United’s Ifeanyi Ede.

Both teams had a goal disallowed for handball in the game.

The Peoples Elephant extended their unbeaten run to six games.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars beat Heartland 2-0 with NPFL top scorer Junior Lokosa grabbing both goals for his side.

Lokosa has now scored 16 league goals this seaon and is now inching closer to breaking the 23-goal mark set by Mfon Udoh in the 2013/2014 season.

Enugu Rangers enjoyed a comfortable evening at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, handing Wikki Tourists a 3-0 defeat.

Godwin Aguda, Christian Madu and Kelvin Itoya got the Flying Antelopes’ goals in the game.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s men are now unbeaten in six games against Wikki Tourists.

Champions Plateau United earned a vital 1-0 win against Katsina United at the New Jos Stadium.

Emmanuel Odafe netted the winning goal in the 56th minute.

El-Kanemi Warriors boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win against Nasarawa United with Antonio Desousa and Micheal Ohanu scoring the goals.

In another match day 19 encounter, Abia Warriors edged out Rivers United 2-1 in Umuahia.

Arinze Nwangwu put the hosts ahead in the 38th minute, while Ndifreke Effiong added the second three minutes after the break, his seventh goal of the campaign.

Malachy Ohawume reduced the deficit for Rivers United in the 63rd minute.

Go Round FC failed to ease their relegation worries as they were held to a 0-0 draw by FC IfeanyiUbah at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku.

Yobe Desert Stars were also held to a 0-0 draw by Kwara United in Damaturu.

MATCHDAY 19 RESULTS

Abia Warriors 2-1 Rivers Utd

El-Kanemi 2-0 Nasarawa Utd

Plateau Utd 1-0 Katsina Utd

Kano Pillars 2-0 Heartland

Sunshine Stars 1-1 Lobi

Enyimba 0-0 Akwa Utd

Rangers 3-0 Wikki

Go Round 0-0 FCIU

Yobe DS 0-0 Kwara Utd

Tornadoes 1-0 MFM

