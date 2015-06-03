Latest News

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
“Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola” – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pilot and two co-pilots killed as cargo plane crashes in Libya

Donald Trump hints at hitting the EU with trade tariffs

Pilot skillfully crash lands his microlight aircraft in lake

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

Theophilus Danjuma

Naguib Sawiris

Jannie Mouton

Jim Ovia

Mohamed Bensalah

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Chris Oyakhilome

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Football

NPFL: Lobi Stay Top As Akwa Hold Enyimba; Lokosa Hits Goal No.16

by 29/04/2018 14:25:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Adeboye Amosu:                        Leaders Lobi Stars extended their unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Professional Football League to five games after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunshine Stars in their match day 19 encounter in Akure on Sunday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Makurdi club’s lead at the top of the table has however been reduced from six to four points.

Sunshine Stars missed the chance to score the game’s opening goal when Sikiru Alimi missed from the penalty spot five minutes after the break.

Samad Kadiri who was with Sunshine Stars last season shocked the hosts by scoring the opener a minute before regulation time.

The Owena Waves rallied back and got the leveller two minutes into stoppage time through Jide Fatokun.

Niger Tornadoes moved into the second  position following a 1-0 win against MFM at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna.

Abubakar Nadabo scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot after 13 minutes.

The Minna club are now unbeaten in their last nine league games.

In Calabar, Enyimba and Akwa United battled to a 0-0 draw.

Enyimba finished the game with 10 men after their Ghanaian goalkeeper Fatau Dauda was sent off a minute before the break for an off the ball incident with Akwa United’s Ifeanyi Ede.

Both teams had a goal disallowed for handball in the game.

The Peoples Elephant extended their unbeaten run to six games.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars beat Heartland 2-0 with NPFL top scorer Junior Lokosa  grabbing both goals for his side.

Lokosa has now scored 16 league goals this seaon and is now inching closer to breaking the 23-goal mark set by Mfon Udoh in the 2013/2014 season.

Enugu Rangers enjoyed a comfortable evening at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, handing Wikki Tourists a 3-0 defeat.

Godwin Aguda, Christian Madu and Kelvin Itoya got the Flying Antelopes’ goals in the game.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s men are now unbeaten in six games against Wikki Tourists.

Champions Plateau United earned a vital 1-0 win against Katsina United at the New Jos Stadium.

Emmanuel Odafe netted the winning goal in the 56th minute.

El-Kanemi Warriors boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win against Nasarawa United with Antonio Desousa and Micheal Ohanu scoring the goals.

In another match day 19 encounter, Abia Warriors edged out Rivers United 2-1 in Umuahia.

Arinze Nwangwu put the hosts ahead in the 38th minute, while Ndifreke Effiong added the second three minutes after the break, his seventh goal of the  campaign.

Malachy Ohawume reduced the deficit for Rivers United in the 63rd minute.

Go Round FC failed to ease their relegation worries as they were held to a 0-0 draw by FC IfeanyiUbah at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku.

Yobe Desert Stars were also held to a 0-0 draw by Kwara United in Damaturu.

MATCHDAY 19 RESULTS
Abia Warriors 2-1 Rivers Utd
El-Kanemi 2-0 Nasarawa Utd
Plateau Utd 1-0 Katsina Utd
Kano Pillars 2-0 Heartland
Sunshine Stars 1-1 Lobi
Enyimba 0-0 Akwa Utd
Rangers 3-0 Wikki
Go Round 0-0 FCIU
Yobe DS 0-0 Kwara Utd
Tornadoes 1-0 MFM

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Iwobi Starts As United Secure UCL Spot With Win Over Arsenal

NPFL: Lobi Stay Top As Akwa Hold Enyimba; Lokosa Hits Goal No.16

Wenger Rues Arsenal Missed Chances Vs United; Appreciates Ferguson, Mourinho’s Gestures

Mourinho: United Deserved The Win Against Young Arsenal Team

Okpekpe Race To Use MYLAPS BibTag System Again

Onyekuru Keen To Make Anderlecht Return

Arsene Wenger admits he doesn't know where he'll be next season after he leaves Arsenal

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

