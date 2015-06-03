Iwobi Starts As United Secure UCL Spot With Win Over Arsenal

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi played all 90 minutes in the No.10 role for Arsenal who lost 2-1 to Manchester United in Sunday’s English Premier League game at Old Trafford.

The win took Manchester United to 77 points, five points clear of Liverpool in race for second place and 11 better off than fifth-placed Chelsea with three games left, meaning United have secured a top four finish and a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The game was Arsene Wenger’s last visit to Old Trafford and Iwobi’s 23rd appearance in the EPL for the Gunners this season. The Frenchman was applauded by the fans at Old Trafford and presented with a gift by his old adversary and former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson on the pitch just before kick-off.

Paul Pogba scored in the 16th minute of the game. The goal was his sixth for Manchester United in the league this season.

The Gunners drew level in the second half through former United player Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Marouane Fellaini grabbed a late winner for the Red Devils in additional time of the uninspiring game.

Pogba finished off a brilliant run from midfield with a simple tap in after Alexis Sanchez’s header had crashed against the upright.

The Reds dominated the game and went into the break leading 1-0.

In the 51st minute, Mkhitaryan latched on to a pass from Granit Xhaka and he beat David De Gea with a low drive to restore parity for the Gunners.

The Armenian became the first player to score for and against Manchester United in the same Premier League season.

Marcus Rashford’s goal in the 87th minute was ruled out for an offside but United piled more pressure and grabbed a late winner through Fellaini for the Red Devils.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN