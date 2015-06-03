Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal: FIVE THINGS YOU MISSED

Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

29/04/2018 17:22:00
[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

29/04/2018 18:14:00
Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

29/04/2018 18:25:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Why shouldn't Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It's a doddle! 

0out of 5

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

0out of 5

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

0out of 5

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

0out of 5

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

0out of 5

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal: FIVE THINGS YOU MISSED

by 29/04/2018 20:17:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Arsenal were defeated by Manchester United after Marouane Fellaini's late goal 
  • The occasion was Arsene Wenger's final visit to Old Trafford as Gunners boss 
  • Defeat means Arsenal have lost every single one of their away games this year 
  • Petr Cech got himself in an awkward situation when trying to use his subs bib 
  • MATCH REPORT: Fellaini secures United victory with injury-time winner 

By Danny Gallagher For Mailonline

Published: 14:02 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 20:17 EDT, 29 April 2018

As Arsenal crashed to a late defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford, fans realised the end of an era is quickly dawning.

It was Arsene Wenger's final game at the historic stadium – the scene of many incredible battles throughout thePremier League years.

With all focus pinned on the Frenchman and every kick of the ball on the field, Sportsmail kept a close watch on some of the things you may have missed... 

Marouane Fellaini was the hero as Manchester United inflicted late defeat upon rivals Arsenal
Marouane Fellaini was the hero as Manchester United inflicted late defeat upon rivals Arsenal

Marouane Fellaini was the hero as Manchester United inflicted late defeat upon rivals Arsenal

Arsene Wenger was greeted by his old foe Sir Alex Ferguson before the Premier League clash
Arsene Wenger was greeted by his old foe Sir Alex Ferguson before the Premier League clash

Arsene Wenger was greeted by his old foe Sir Alex Ferguson before the Premier League clash

Wenger's youthful risk

His time may be coming to an end but that hasn't stopped Wenger taking big risks.

With a Europa League semi-final second leg in Spain to come, the Arsenal boss opted to field one of the club's youngest starting XI's for many seasons at Old trafford.

24y 67d - The average age of Arsenal's starting XI (24y 67d) is their youngest for a Premier League game since August 2011, which was also at Old Trafford against Manchester United (24y 65d) when they lost 8-2. Inexperience. pic.twitter.com/gQ3SETeKlO

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2018

The last time Wenger sent out a group of players with such a low average age, they finished the game on the sore end of an 8-2 defeat in August 2011.

Their opponents that day? United, of course. 

Wenger's first team that day had an average age of 24 years and 65 days – just a little younger than his squad this time around who clocked in at 24 years and 67 days.

Debut No 200 dished out by Wenger

Throughout his tenure as Arsenal boss Wenger has been famed for giving youth a chance and elevating youngsters into the spotlight.

Now in the final weeks of his position, nothing has changed. 

The Frenchman handed out his 200th debut as Arsenal boss, putting his trust into Greek defender Dinos Mavropanos on the big stage.

Arsene Wenger handed out his 200th debut to young Greek defender Dinos Mavropanos (R)
Arsene Wenger handed out his 200th debut to young Greek defender Dinos Mavropanos (R)

Arsene Wenger handed out his 200th debut to young Greek defender Dinos Mavropanos (R)

Mkhitaryan bites back

With a fine strike rolled into the bottom corner of the goal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan came back to bite his former club.

The Armenian's effort leveled the scoreline and gave belief to Wenger's side, yet also set a record in the process.

Mkhitaryan became the first player to both score for and against Manchester United in a Premier League campaign. 

Henrikh Mkhitaryan became the first player to score for and against United in a single season
Henrikh Mkhitaryan became the first player to score for and against United in a single season

Henrikh Mkhitaryan became the first player to score for and against United in a single season

Cech's co-ordination struggles continue

Relegated to the substitutes' bench for the occasion, Petr Cech proved he's still having a bit of co-ordination trouble.

The legendary stopper made his way out to the touchline in the latter stages to warm up, only to have a full Mario Balotelli-esque malfunction with his bib.

The 35-year-old pulled the fluorescent piece of kit above his head, but then completely mixed up the arms and head holes to put himself into quite a quandary.

Heading out to warm up, goalkeeper Petr Cech soon became embroiled in battle with a bib
Heading out to warm up, goalkeeper Petr Cech soon became embroiled in battle with a bib

Heading out to warm up, goalkeeper Petr Cech soon became embroiled in battle with a bib

The legendary stopper was momentarily stumped by the fluorescent piece of kit
The legendary stopper was momentarily stumped by the fluorescent piece of kit
Cech was placed on the bench by Wenger for the Premier League clash
Cech was placed on the bench by Wenger for the Premier League clash

The legendary stopper was momentarily stumped by the fluorescent piece of kit

After a few moments of consideration the former Czech international got back on track
After a few moments of consideration the former Czech international got back on track

After a few moments of consideration the former Czech international got back on track

After finally putting his hands and head through the right holes Cech went about his warm-up
After finally putting his hands and head through the right holes Cech went about his warm-up

After finally putting his hands and head through the right holes Cech went about his warm-up

No away points for Arsenal in 2018

Marouane Fellaini's late winner secured victory for United and also ensured the Gunners' miserable run since the turn of the year continued.

Wenger's side are still without a single away point in 2018, with the season almost over.

The Gunners have lost all of their league matches away from the Emirates this year, a 93-year record stretching all the way back to 1925.

The late defeat ensured the Gunners' miserable run since the turn of the year continued
The late defeat ensured the Gunners' miserable run since the turn of the year continued

The late defeat ensured the Gunners' miserable run since the turn of the year continued

0 - Arsenal are the only side in the top four tiers of English football yet to win a single point in an away league game in 2018 (P6 W0 D0 L6). Zilch. pic.twitter.com/tPYoquJ6Uk

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2018

Arsenal are in fact the only side in the top four divisions who have failed to win away from home this calendar year, as pointed out by Opta.  

With away games at Leicester and Huddersfield still to come before the season is out, things could well go from bad to even worse.

