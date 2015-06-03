Sam Allardyce was the man to rescue Everton but it's time to walk away

Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

29/04/2018 17:22:00
[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

29/04/2018 18:14:00
Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

29/04/2018 18:25:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Why shouldn’t Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It’s a doddle! 

0out of 5

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

0out of 5

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

0out of 5

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

0out of 5

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

0out of 5

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Sam Allardyce was the man to rescue Everton but it's time to walk away

by 29/04/2018 20:12:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Sam Allardyce has kept his side of the bargain by saving Everton from relegation
  • The Everton supporters have a clear idea about the football they want to see
  • Watford at home is one of the biggest games of the campaign for Tottenham
  • Bringing on Marouane Fellaini against Arsenal was a classic Jose Mourinho move

By Jamie Redknapp for the Daily Mail

Published: 17:30 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 20:12 EDT, 29 April 2018

Everton knew what they were getting with Sam Allardyce: a firefighter who keeps teams in the Premier League at all costs.

The objective was to stay up and, now he has kept his side of the bargain, Allardyce should walk away at the end of the season. Once a manager loses the supporters, it is very difficult to get them back onside.

Take nothing away from the job Sam has done at Goodison Park. He inherited an unbalanced squad overloaded with No 10s and lacking a target man following the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

Everton knew they were getting a firefighter when they brought in Sam Allardyce as manager
While Cenk Tosun may not be the long-term solution to Everton’s problems up front, he has not done too badly since arriving in January.

By steadying the ship and taking the side up to eighth, Allardyce has done his reputation no harm whatsoever. But the Everton fans have a clear idea about the football they want to see.

Whenever I played at Goodison I knew what to expect: flying wingers with plenty of pace and dangerous front men who caused plenty of problems for defenders.

Everton supporters make their feelings about Allardyce clear during their win at Huddersfield
This season, Everton have had Ronald Koeman’s Total Football and the pragmatic, direct Allardyce. Their next manager needs to be somewhere in between — a man whose teams will be exciting to watch while playing with fire in their bellies.

Everton cannot afford a repeat of the muddled recruitment that wrecked any ambitions of breaking into the top six this season.

The club should already be searching for Allardyce’s successor.

Allardyce can leave with his head held high — and there will be plenty of offers for him. At Goodison Park, however, he doesn’t fit the bill.

Why it’s a must-win for Spurs

Watford at home may not have been a standout fixture at the start of the season for Tottenham. Now it is one of their biggest games of the campaign.

Spurs are now only two points clear of Chelsea in fourth place. Lose on Monday night and Antonio Conte’s side will smell blood.

I expect Tottenham to win this comfortably but they must do so to make a statement that they are not loosening their grip on their top-four spot.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham side face a must-win game at home to Watford on Monday
Bringing on Marouane Fellaini may not have been popular with the Old Trafford faithful but it was a classic Jose Mourinho move. 

For Jose, finishing second is all that matters. I’m sure many would have rather seen Juan Mata but when you need someone to cause problems and try to get a goal, 

Fellaini has proved time and again he is the man. It will be interesting to see where he goes next season. For a direct team, he will pose a formidable threat.

Marouane Fellaini scored a late winner as Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday 
The biggest compliment you can pay Jurgen Klopp since January is that Liverpool have not missed Philippe Coutinho. While they have brushed aside Manchester City and Roma in the Champions League without him, against the smaller teams they have lacked a player of his quality who can unlock the door.

Liverpool are most dangerous when their opponents have the ball. One mistake and their fearsome forward line pounces. When teams drop deep and defend — as Stoke did on Saturday as they battled to a 0-0 draw — Klopp’s team struggle to make the breakthrough.

Coutinho has that ability to unpick a defence with a killer pass. He could have turned one point into three. That is what Liverpool need to seriously challenge Manchester City for the title next season.

The biggest compliment you can pay Liverpool is that they have not missed Philippe Coutinho
Huge chance for Ruben to book World Cup spot

Under normal circumstances, I would not think Ruben Loftus-Cheek had done enough this season to make England’s World Cup squad.

He is undoubtedly an exciting prospect and has all the attributes to be a top-class midfielder. He is physical, has a good eye for a pass and has goals in his game.

Yet he has also struggled with injury this season and I do not think he has been consistent enough to earn a place on the plane.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has a chance to make England's squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury has presented him with a golden opportunity. Gareth Southgate, who rates the 22-year-old, was at Selhurst Park to witness his superb performance against Leicester.

Crystal Palace now travel to Stoke before hosting West Brom on the final day. These are the two biggest games of Loftus-Cheek’s life.

Should Southgate pop up at those matches, it will be a great sign for the youngster.

Classy Cesc joins the elite 

It was great to see Cesc Fabregas bring up his 50th Premier League goal as he struck the winner for Chelsea against Swansea. 

As our table shows, he joins an elite bracket of players to reach 50 goals and 100 assists in the competition. When he retires, he will surely go down as one of the Premier League era’s greatest midfielders.

Fabregas is a player’s player. From Emmanuel Adebayor at Arsenal to Chelsea’s Diego Costa, almost every forward he has played with has benefited from his service. Some of the passes he laid on for Costa when Chelsea won the title last season were out of this world. He has lit up our league.

It was great to see Cesc Fabregas bring up his 50th Premier League goal against Swansea

Rangers would be Stevie's bravest call

Going to Rangers would be the bravest decision of Steven Gerrard’s career. I have heard good things about his coaching in Liverpool’s Under 18s and everything is set up for him to develop his career at Anfield. 

Should Jurgen Klopp call time in a couple of years, I am sure Stevie would be at the top of the list to succeed him. Yet this shows he wants to cut his teeth and prove himself elsewhere. 

Rangers have had big problems in the last decade but it is a monster of a club if someone gets it right. Too many players have been lost to the media and I would not discourage Stevie from taking this opportunity.

I would not discourage Steven Gerrard from taking the opportunity to manage Rangers
