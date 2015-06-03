Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

29/04/2018 17:22:00
[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

29/04/2018 18:14:00
Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

29/04/2018 18:25:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why shouldn’t Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It’s a doddle! 

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

Aliko Dangote

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Strive Masiyiwa

Jim Ovia

Naguib Sawiris

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Ramson Mumba

Chris Oyakhilome

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

MARTIN KEOWN: Arsenal can't reach boiling point any more

By Martin Keown for the Daily Mail

Published: 17:30 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 20:04 EDT, 29 April 2018

Sadness. That’s the emotion I felt watching this unfold. Arsenal were taking part, but they weren’t competing. At no stage did they look like they could win this fixture.

Let’s be honest, this is not a great Manchester United team. I’ve played against great United teams.

But it seems that Arsene Wenger’s team cannot get to boiling point any more.

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday 
Marouane Fellaini headed home an injury-time winner to secure three points for the home side
I liked Ainsley Maitland-Niles, both in the maturity of his performance and the way he spoke afterwards. He is one for the future and Arsene has been bold to give him an opportunity in a central area.

But too many of his team-mates failed to show the character you need to win at United.

Granit Xhaka has made numerous mistakes and was poor again.

There was a time when an Arsenal player could make one or, maybe, two errors and then he would be replaced.

There was a lot of respect shown to Arsene Wenger by Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho 
Maybe it was more ruthless in those days. Xhaka has played 35 Premier League games, more than anyone else at the club this season.

Arsene Wenger once would have taken a team to Old Trafford with the attitude: we are going into the lion’s den to win. He set those standards, he was the mover and shaker.

On Sunday, there was a lot of respect at Old Trafford, some lovely touches from the club, Sir Alex Ferguson and the supporters.

Arsene received the tribute with the dignity you might expect, but how has it come to this?

He’s no longer their biggest rival, the manager who has taken trophies they thought were theirs. That’s how.

Wenger once would have taken a team to United with the attitude: 'We are going to win'
The necessary ingredients he instilled into the teams I played for are not there in this group of players.

He made six changes – yes, six – because there is another game this week that is of huge importance.

But this run of having zero wins and no points on the road in 2018 is not what Arsenal should be about and it hardly creates hope for Thursday night in Madrid.

Arsenal seem as if they have lost their punch. And this game was further evidence of that. 

