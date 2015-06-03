Wenger: Iwobi Hurt His Hamstring In Arsenal Defeat Vs Man United

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi picked up a harmstring injury in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in their English Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iwobi played the entire 90 minutes in the number 10 role for the Gunners in the game.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed the 21-year-old’s injury during his post-match conference.

“I took off Mkhitaryan because he had a little knock on his knee again, on the same knee – we could see that just looking at him in the dressing room,” the Frenchman stated.

“Ospina has a rib problem and Alex Iwobi has a hamstring problem, so we’ll see how well everyone recovers. Thursday will come very quickly.

” Definitely? At the moment, no, but we’ll have to monitor them over the next 48 hours. We’ll know more on Tuesday.”

Iwobi has played 23 league games for Arsenal this season and scored twice.

His injury will be a big blow for Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr with midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also picking a knock in Leicester City’s 5-0 drubbing by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

