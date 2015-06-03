ROUND-UP: Simy Hits Serie A Brace As Uzoho Keeps 13th Clean Sheet; Balogun Out

By Johnny Edward: Nigerian striker Simeon Nwankwo scored twice for Crotone who smashed Sassuolo 4-1 in a Serie A clash on Sunday, reports Completesportsnigeriacom.

Simy, as he is known in Italy, doubled his side’s lead in the 16th minute and sealed the win in the 89th minute of the encounter to take his tally to six league goals. The game was the 25-year-old’s 21st Serie A game this season.

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, kept his 13th clean sheet for RC Deportivo Fabril who defeated Rapido de Bouzas 2-0 on Sunday.

The game was the 23rd of the season for the 19-yearold shot-stopper. He has conceded 17 goals so far this term for RC Deportivo Fabril who are second in the Spanish Segunda B division, the third tier.

In the Netherlands, Rio 2016 striker Umar Sadiq was introduced in the 45th minute for Mitchell te Vrede for NAC Breda who defeated SC Heerenveen 3-0. The game was Sadiq’s 12th in the Eredivisie since joining the club on a six months loan from AS Roma. He has five goals to his name.

In Germany, Anthony Ujah was an unused substitute for FSV Mainz who defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 to boost their chances of surviving relegation. His compatriot, Leon Balogun, was not included in the matchday squad due to a rib injury. Ujah has made five appearances for Mainz while Balogun has 14 Bundesliga games under his belt this season.

In Austria, Stephen Eze scored twice for Sturm Graz who defeated Rapid Wien 4-2. Eze was replaced in the 78th minute by Fabian Schubert.

In Norway, Aremu Afeez bagged his second yellow card in action for IK Start who lost 1-0 to FK Haugesund. The game was Aremu’s seventh for the club since he joined in January.

In Sweden, Chima Akas featured for the entire duration for Kalmar FC’s 3-0 win over Malmoe FF.

At the Petersburg Stadium in Russia, Ahmed Musa fired blanks for CSKA Moscow in Sunday’s goalless draw away to Zenit St. Petersburg. Musa has scored three goals in eight league games for CSKA Moscow.

