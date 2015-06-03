Messi Hits Hat-trick As Barca Clinch 25th LaLiga Title, Uzoho’s Deportivo Relegated

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick on Sunday night as Barcelona were crowned Spanish LaLIga champions for the 25th time in their history.

Barcelona defeated Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 to clinch the title with four games left to play. The win also extended their unbeaten run in the La Liga to 41 games since 2-0 defeat at Malaga, 8 April 2017. They remain unbeaten this season.

The triumph was was their eighth domestic double and third in last four seasons. It is also Barcelona’s seventh LaLiga title in the last 10 years.

Philippe Coutinho gave Barcelona an early lead in the seventh minute before Messi made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

Lucas Perez made it 2-1 in the 40th minute of the game.

Emre Colak finished off a brilliant team play in the 66th minute to draw Deportivo level but Messi scored two late goals in three minutes to seal the win.

The result also confirmed Deportivo La Coruna, the club of Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, have been relegated to the Spanish second tier.

