[Goals Highlight] Messi Scores Hat-trick As Barcelona Beat Deportivo 4 – 2 | Barca Wins La Liga Already

29/04/2018 17:22:00
[Video] Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

29/04/2018 18:14:00
Miracle Reveals Who He Would Be Taking Along To His All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

29/04/2018 18:25:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why shouldn’t Kate look picture perfect hours after giving birth? It’s a doddle! 

Clinical dietitian shares her day on a plate - and the healthy eating secrets she swears by

Bill Maher jokes about Ronan Farrow's paternity after Frank Sinatra rumors

Can you guess who is the girlfriend and who is the daughter?

Ex casino boss Steve Wynn files defamation suit against hairstylist for sexual harassment claims

Michiel Le Roux

Patrice Motsepe

Stephen Saad

Adrian Gore

Mike Adenuga

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Football

Messi Hits Hat-trick As Barca Clinch 25th LaLiga Title, Uzoho’s Deportivo Relegated

29/04/2018 17:04:00

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick on Sunday night as Barcelona were crowned Spanish LaLIga champions for the 25th time in their history.

Barcelona defeated Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 to clinch the title with four games left to play. The win also extended their unbeaten run in the La Liga to 41 games since 2-0 defeat at Malaga, 8 April 2017. They remain unbeaten this season.

The triumph was was their eighth domestic double and third in last four seasons. It is also Barcelona’s seventh LaLiga title in the last 10 years.

Philippe Coutinho gave Barcelona an early lead in the seventh minute before Messi made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

Lucas Perez made it 2-1 in the 40th minute of the game.

Emre Colak finished off a brilliant team play in the 66th minute to draw Deportivo level but Messi scored two late goals in three minutes to seal the win.

The result also confirmed Deportivo La Coruna, the club of Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, have been relegated to the Spanish second tier.

