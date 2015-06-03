Liverpool's mayor voices his concerns over fans safety in Rome

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

White House Correspondents' Association throws comedian Michelle Wolf under the bus

0out of 5

Two deer in southern Oregon are found with arrows that had beenshot through their head and neck

0out of 5

Emma Gonzalez shuts down Kanye West after he called her his hero

0out of 5

South Korea removes propaganda loudspeakers from the border

0out of 5

Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry on a pre-wedding diet

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Football

Liverpool's mayor voices his concerns over fans safety in Rome

by 30/04/2018 04:18:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram is worried about potential violence in Italy
  • Rotherham does not believe Rome have learned from past safety lapses
  • Officials have met in Italy and plans are in place to try and protect fans 

By Mike Keegan For Mailonline

Published: 18:51 EDT, 28 April 2018 | Updated: 04:18 EDT, 30 April 2018

The mayor of Liverpool's City region has raised concerns that police in Rome will not have 'learned the lessons of the past' amid worries Liverpool supporters may be targeted at Wednesday night's Champions League clash.

Jurgen Klopp's side take a 5-2 lead to Stadio Olimpico for the semi-final second leg in what could be a joyous occasion for the 5,000 travelling supporters, but there serious fears that violent clashes may mar the fixture.

Before the first leg, fans of the Italian club carried out a sickening ambush close to Anfield which left one Liverpool supporter, 53-year-old Sean Cox, seriously injured.

Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram (left) expressed his concerns over fans safety in Rome
Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram (left) expressed his concerns over fans safety in Rome

Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram (left) expressed his concerns over fans safety in Rome

The attack on Mr Cox, a father-of-three from Ireland, was the latest incident in a long history of issues. Liverpool supporters were attacked with knives in Rome before a last-16 UEFA Cup match in 2001 and again when the clubs were paired on the Champions League 10 months later.

Fans of other English clubs, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Middlesbrough have also been targeted in Rome, while ambushes on Liverpool supporters following the 1984 European Cup Final remain clear in the memory to many.

And Steve Rotheram, Liverpool's city region metro mayor and former MP, is not confident a repeat will be avoided.

'My fear for the game in Rome is that UEFA have failed to learn the lessons of poor policing in the past,' he told Sportsmail.

'Everyone at the game needs to know that their safety is paramount.' 

Rotheram supported the talks between officials but fears Rome will not have learned 
Rotheram supported the talks between officials but fears Rome will not have learned 

Rotheram supported the talks between officials but fears Rome will not have learned 

British police were on guard when Roma came to Liverpool but a fan was still critically injured
British police were on guard when Roma came to Liverpool but a fan was still critically injured

British police were on guard when Roma came to Liverpool but a fan was still critically injured

On Friday, a meeting was held in the Italian capital, at which Liverpool officials voiced their concerns. They described the summit, which they had called for, as 'positive and productive' and disclosed that lengthy guidance for travelling Liverpool supporters will be provided 'at the earliest opportunity'.

It is thought a list of no-go areas, along with safe places to congregate and advice on travel to the stadium will be handed out at airports ahead of the match. 

Officers from Merseyside Police will also travel, although their powers on foreign soil are limited. Liverpool are keen to ensure their fans arrive at the ground in one piece and may fund any initiatives to ensure that is the case.

Rotherham welcomed the talks, and Liverpool's apparent seizure of the initiative.

Liverpool will play Roma on Wednesday and are 5-2 up going into the second leg in Italy
Liverpool will play Roma on Wednesday and are 5-2 up going into the second leg in Italy

Liverpool will play Roma on Wednesday and are 5-2 up going into the second leg in Italy

'I fully support Liverpool's efforts to seek reassurance from the Italian authorities that they will work with their Merseyside counterparts to ensure that everything possible is done to protect travelling supporters,' he added.

'This should be a showcase for European football and should be remembered for events on the pitch, not off it.' 

Two Italian men have been charged with violent disorder over the attack on Mr Cox. They were both remanded in custody and are due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court next month (MAY).

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

NPFL: Eguma, Skipper Festus Admit Poor First Half Cost Rivers United At Abia Warriors

Liverpool Assistant Coach, Buvac Quits After 17-Year Partnership With Klopp

Arsene Wenger will take 'four or five weeks' to decide next move after leaving Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp's No 2 Zeljko Buvac leaves Liverpool on eve of Roma clash

Sir Alex Ferguson praises 'exceptional' Arsene Wenger at Old Trafford

Liverpool's mayor voices his concerns over fans safety in Rome

Deportivo 2-4 Barcelona: Messi hat-trick hands Catalans La Liga title

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More