Sir Alex Ferguson praises 'exceptional' Arsene Wenger at Old Trafford

'What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country'- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal's Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
'What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings'- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

White House Correspondents' Association throws comedian Michelle Wolf under the bus

Two deer in southern Oregon are found with arrows that had beenshot through their head and neck

Emma Gonzalez shuts down Kanye West after he called her his hero

South Korea removes propaganda loudspeakers from the border

Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry on a pre-wedding diet

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Football

Sir Alex Ferguson praises 'exceptional' Arsene Wenger at Old Trafford

by 30/04/2018 04:13:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Arsenal lost 2-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon
  • Marouane Fellaini scored a late header to seal the three points for the home side
  • Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson presented Arsene Wenger with an award

By Chris Wheeler for the Daily Mail

Published: 13:50 EDT, 29 April 2018 | Updated: 04:13 EDT, 30 April 2018

Flanked by his two most bitter adversaries in football, Arsene Wenger could have been forgiven for questioning what exactly was in the box.

We were moments from kick-off and the outgoing Arsenal manager had been plucked from his place in the dugout by Jose Mourinho to meet Sir Alex Ferguson on the touchline.

Ferguson greeted Wenger with a kind embrace and invited a reluctant Mourinho to join them as he gave the Frenchman his leaving gift and warm applause broke out from all four corners of Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson present Arsene Wenger with a gift to mark his departure
Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson present Arsene Wenger with a gift to mark his departure

Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson present Arsene Wenger with a gift to mark his departure

The Arsenal manager was given a warm welcome by two of his biggest rivals on Sunday
The Arsenal manager was given a warm welcome by two of his biggest rivals on Sunday

The Arsenal manager was given a warm welcome by two of his biggest rivals on Sunday

The vase was presented to Wenger by Ferguson and Mourinho
The vase was presented to Wenger by Ferguson and Mourinho
The inscription on the vase
The inscription on the vase

The vase and  inscription, which was presented to Wenger by Ferguson and Mourinho

It was an engraved silver vase in a presentation case, but Wenger must have been tempted to double check.

After all, no other managers have been quite as critical, even cruel, about Wenger over his 22 years in English football as Ferguson and Mourinho. Here, on his 28th and final visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager, they were queuing up to pay their respects. It’s funny how people change towards you when you’re on the way out.

Ferguson experienced the adulation and acclaim of his peers when he departed the stage here five years ago with another Premier League title under his belt.

Wenger, on the other hand, leaves on a rather different note, eased out by his employers in a move that has hardly caused uproar among supporters.

Ferguson, for one, believes the moment is right for his old adversary to bid farewell.

‘I think he knows himself that it’s time,’ he said.

Ferguson believes that the time is right for his old adversary to bid farewell to the club
Ferguson believes that the time is right for his old adversary to bid farewell to the club

Ferguson believes that the time is right for his old adversary to bid farewell to the club

‘He did 22 years: it’ll not be done again. It’s not easy in the modern world to manage a club for that length of time and it takes an exceptional person to do that.’

In the build-up to the game, Mourinho had said he regretted some of his more vitriolic attacks on Wenger and Ferguson, too, was at pains to put their enmity into perspective.

Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winner against Arsenal
Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winner against Arsenal

Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winner against Arsenal

It was always said about the Scot that the more he feared a rival manager, the more he would target him.

No-one was targeted more than Wenger as United and Arsenal locked horns in the greatest rivalry of the Premier League era.

‘In my time we had a few arguments but I did always really respect the man because he did a fantastic job at his club,’ added Ferguson.

‘We have dinner every year now at the coaching meetings in Switzerland and we go to the same little restaurant. We enjoy the company. You get older and you forget all the battles in the sense of what they meant at the time.

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal looks dejected after his team conceded a late goal at Old Trafford
Hector Bellerin of Arsenal looks dejected after his team conceded a late goal at Old Trafford

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal looks dejected after his team conceded a late goal at Old Trafford

‘United against Arsenal was great for the game. It made the Premier League. We had to beat them. Had to. There were some almighty battles because here were two teams and two managers battling for one award — the Premier League.’

Not these days. Victory here confirmed United’s place in next season’s Champions League but Wenger will have to emulate Mourinho and win the Europa League to restore his club to Europe’s top table. 

Arsenal could still be overtaken for sixth place by Burnley. Hopefully for him, that vase won’t be the last prize he gets his hands on in the coming weeks.

Wenger looks on as his team's terrible run away from home continued on Sunday afternoon
Wenger looks on as his team's terrible run away from home continued on Sunday afternoon

Wenger looks on as his team's terrible run away from home continued on Sunday afternoon

As that familiar figure headed down the Old Trafford tunnel for probably the last time, still looking impeccable in his club suit and tie, it was not the way that Wenger would have wanted to go out.

Then again, not everybody gets to write their own script like Ferguson. ‘That respect will all come out now,’ said United’s manager of 26 years, speaking from experience.

‘He goes down in the history books for their club.

‘His contribution to the Premier League has been huge. You can’t ignore the job he’s done — it’s been absolutely fantastic.’

