Arsene Wenger will take 'four or five weeks' to decide next move after leaving Arsenal

By Will Griffee For Mailonline

Published: 03:31 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 04:01 EDT, 30 April 2018

Arsene Wenger is to take 'four or five weeks' at the end of the season before deciding his next move in football.

The Arsenal manager is leaving the club after 22 years in charge and will carefully assess his options this summer.

'I am confused a little bit at the moment and I have decided to take a little distance for four or five weeks before I make a decision,' Wenger told Sky Sports.

The Gunners suffered a late defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday

'I need to move away a little bit to take perspective on my situation and analyse it in the most objective way possible, even if it is not easy.

'I will then decide where I go from there.'

The 68-year-old is under no illusion that his departure will feel completely alien after spending the majority of his career in north London.

'It is strange for me because for 22 years I have had 1,200 games or something like that for Arsenal Football Club,' he added.

'It's not 50, it's 1,200 and every time you prepare the team you are tense. It's a complete part of your life, it's more than part of your life, it is your life. Arsenal was my life and so of course it is special.'

Wenger is still aiming for Europa League glory as he looks to bow out with some silverware. His side suffered a late 2-1 defeat by Manchester United on Sunday but are still in contention in continental competition.

Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid at the intimidating Wanda Metropolitano Stadium this Thursday with the tie delicately poised at 1-1.