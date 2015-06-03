Arsene Wenger will take 'four or five weeks' to decide next move after leaving Arsenal

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

White House Correspondents' Association throws comedian Michelle Wolf under the bus

0out of 5

Two deer in southern Oregon are found with arrows that had beenshot through their head and neck

0out of 5

Emma Gonzalez shuts down Kanye West after he called her his hero

0out of 5

South Korea removes propaganda loudspeakers from the border

0out of 5

Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry on a pre-wedding diet

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Football

Arsene Wenger will take 'four or five weeks' to decide next move after leaving Arsenal

by 30/04/2018 04:01:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Arsene Wenger cannot contemplate life after Arsenal without serious thought 
  • He has been in charge of Gunners for 22 years and it will be huge change
  • Wenger will take some time at the end of the campaign to assess options
  • He is still gunning for glory in Europa League with Atletico Madrid tie at 1-1  

By Will Griffee For Mailonline

Published: 03:31 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 04:01 EDT, 30 April 2018

Arsene Wenger is to take 'four or five weeks' at the end of the season before deciding his next move in football. 

The Arsenal manager is leaving the club after 22 years in charge and will carefully assess his options this summer.

'I am confused a little bit at the moment and I have decided to take a little distance for four or five weeks before I make a decision,' Wenger told Sky Sports.

Arsene Wenger is to take 'four or five weeks' at the end of the season to decide his next move
Arsene Wenger is to take 'four or five weeks' at the end of the season to decide his next move

Arsene Wenger is to take 'four or five weeks' at the end of the season to decide his next move

The Gunners suffered a late defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday 
The Gunners suffered a late defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday 

The Gunners suffered a late defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday 

'I need to move away a little bit to take perspective on my situation and analyse it in the most objective way possible, even if it is not easy.

'I will then decide where I go from there.'

The 68-year-old is under no illusion that his departure will feel completely alien after spending the majority of his career in north London.  

'It is strange for me because for 22 years I have had 1,200 games or something like that for Arsenal Football Club,' he added.

Wenger is determined to continue to work in football rather than retire at the end of the season
Wenger is determined to continue to work in football rather than retire at the end of the season

Wenger is determined to continue to work in football rather than retire at the end of the season

'It's not 50, it's 1,200 and every time you prepare the team you are tense. It's a complete part of your life, it's more than part of your life, it is your life. Arsenal was my life and so of course it is special.'

Wenger is still aiming for Europa League glory as he looks to bow out with some silverware. His side suffered a late 2-1 defeat by Manchester United on Sunday but are still in contention in continental competition.

Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid at the intimidating Wanda Metropolitano Stadium this Thursday with the tie delicately poised at 1-1.

The Gunners have struggled domestically but are still alive in the Europa League
The Gunners have struggled domestically but are still alive in the Europa League

The Gunners have struggled domestically but are still alive in the Europa League

Advertisement
Read more:

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

NPFL: Eguma, Skipper Festus Admit Poor First Half Cost Rivers United At Abia Warriors

Liverpool Assistant Coach, Buvac Quits After 17-Year Partnership With Klopp

Arsene Wenger will take 'four or five weeks' to decide next move after leaving Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp's No 2 Zeljko Buvac leaves Liverpool on eve of Roma clash

Sir Alex Ferguson praises 'exceptional' Arsene Wenger at Old Trafford

Liverpool's mayor voices his concerns over fans safety in Rome

Deportivo 2-4 Barcelona: Messi hat-trick hands Catalans La Liga title

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More