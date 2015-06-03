Liverpool Assistant Coach, Buvac Quits After 17-Year Partnership With Klopp

Liverpool assistant coach, Zeljko Buvac, has walked away from the club just days before the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against Italian club AS Roma.

The Bosnian-Serb has worked with Jurgen Klopp for 17 years during spells at German clubs Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

But it appears Buvac has now left the club before one of the biggest clashes in the club’s history.

According to the Daily Record, Klopp and his number 2 have fallen out in recent weeks, which has contributed to the assistant coach’s exit.

“Klopp and Buvac had a big falling out,” a source close to Liverpool informed Daily Record.

“And Buvac has been left completely out of the loop of late.

“They stand apart in training, Buvac doesn’t go to tactical meetings, and he is no longer involved in picking the team.

“In the past, he was the only one who had Klopp’s ear.

“The relationship had broken down.”

Liverpool players have been told of the coach’s exit and are said to be ‘shocked’ at the news.

Buvac partnered Klopp at Mainz back in 2001, and the duo went on to ensure promotion to the Bundesliga for the lowly German outfit.

Mainz also qualified for the Uefa Cup under the partnership.

Buvac then followed his counterpart to Dortmund, winning two league titles and reaching the Champions League final.

It is unclear who will replace the No 2 at Anfield.

