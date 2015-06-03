NPFL: Eguma, Skipper Festus Admit Poor First Half Cost Rivers United At Abia Warriors

By Adeboye Amosu: Rivers United head coach, Stanley Eguma, has admitted that poor first half performance cost his side maximum points in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 19 encounter against Abia Warriors, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Port Harcourt club lost 2-1 to their hosts in the encounter played at Umuahia Township Stadium.

Veteran goalkeeper, Rotimi Sunday was the culprit for the first goal as he failed to deal with a long Arinze Nwangwu shot, while Ndifreke Effiong’s second came after a defensive blunder.

“We lost the game in the first half. Our opponents had a better first half than us,” Eguma told Rivers United’s official website after the game.

Skipper of the side, Austine Festus also corroborated his coach’s view and further added that the team need to work on their concentration in subsequent games.

“Our performance in the first half was not up to standard and we paid dearly for that,” Festus told CSN.

“The two goals we conceded were avoidable too if we had focused more on the game. We upped our performance in the second half but they scored an early goal which made things difficult for us.”

The defeat meant United slipped five places to ninth in the table with 27 points from 19 matches, while Abia Warriors climbed to 10th with 25 points from 19 matches.

