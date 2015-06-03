Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Thai man attempts to light charcoal stove with thinners

Is this PROOF the Queen watches The Crown?

Heart-warming footage shows newborn Siberian tiger quintuplets frolicking in a Chinese zoo

Rocking chair designed to alleviate JFK’s chronic back pain auctioned off for $90,000

The 4 most effective ways to deal with toddlers' temper tantrums

Youssef Mansour

Patrice Motsepe

Cyril Ramaphosa

Paul Harris

Mohamed Mansour

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Chris Okotie

Bishop David Oyedepo

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Football

Bayern Munich jet out to face Real Madrid in Champions League

by 30/04/2018 08:14:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Bayern Munich players have shared snaps on social media ahead of Spain trip
  • Germans looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg at the Allianz Arena
  • Arjen Robben missing from squad for return leg after picking up muscle injury 

By James Dutton For Mailonline

Published: 06:37 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 08:14 EDT, 30 April 2018

Bayern Munich's players have begun their journey to Spain ahead of a the Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Bundesliga champions find themselves 2-1 down on aggregate after a first-leg defeat at the Allianz Arena last week.

Despite taking the lead through Joshua Kimmich, strikes from Marcelo and Marco Asensio gave the Spaniards two away goals and a precious lead.

The Bayern players looked in relaxed mood as they flew to the Spanish capital on Monday morning, sharing snaps on social media.

Mats Hummels looked ready to exact revenge, while Thiago Alcantara and Thomas Muller were in high spirits as they posed for a selfie.

Centre-back Niklas Sule, who looks set to start after the injury suffered by Jerome Boateng in the first leg, said: 'We're in a difficult position, but we believe in ourselves. We're 100 per cent motivated!'

Bayern will be boosted by the return of David Alaba after he missed the defeat in Munich last Wednesday.

BAYERN MUNICH SQUAD FOR SEMI-FINAL AT REAL MADRID

26. Ulreich

22. Starke

36. Fruchtl

2. Wagner

4. Sule

5. Hummels

6. Thiago

7. Ribery

8. Martinez

9. Lewandowski

11. Rodriguez

13. Rafinha

14. Bernat

15. Mai

16. Shabani

19. Rudy

24. Tolisso

25. Muller

27. Alaba

30. Dorsch

32. Kimmich 

The Austrian returned to the squad, named on Monday, but Arjen Robben misses out after he limped off at the Allianz. 

The 34-year-old's adductor problems saw him watch Saturday's 4-1 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt from the stands. 

Bayern must score at least twice if they are to upset the double defending champions and reach their first final in the competition since 2013. 

