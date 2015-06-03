Bayern Munich jet out to face Real Madrid in Champions League

Bayern Munich jet out to face Real Madrid in Champions Leagueby Rohan Toure 30/04/2018 08:14:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Bayern Munich players have shared snaps on social media ahead of Spain trip
- Germans looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg at the Allianz Arena
- Arjen Robben missing from squad for return leg after picking up muscle injury
By James Dutton For Mailonline
Published: 06:37 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 08:14 EDT, 30 April 2018
Bayern Munich's players have begun their journey to Spain ahead of a the Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday night.
The Bundesliga champions find themselves 2-1 down on aggregate after a first-leg defeat at the Allianz Arena last week.
Despite taking the lead through Joshua Kimmich, strikes from Marcelo and Marco Asensio gave the Spaniards two away goals and a precious lead.
Mats Hummels shared a picture of himself travelling to Spain ahead of Real Madrid clash
Thiago Alcantara (left) and Thomas Muller were in high spirits as they flew out to Madrid
The Bayern players looked in relaxed mood as they flew to the Spanish capital on Monday morning, sharing snaps on social media.
Mats Hummels looked ready to exact revenge, while Thiago Alcantara and Thomas Muller were in high spirits as they posed for a selfie.
Centre-back Niklas Sule, who looks set to start after the injury suffered by Jerome Boateng in the first leg, said: 'We're in a difficult position, but we believe in ourselves. We're 100 per cent motivated!'
Bayern will be boosted by the return of David Alaba after he missed the defeat in Munich last Wednesday.
Robert Lewandowski was part of the travelling party as Bayern look to overturn 2-1 deficit
BAYERN MUNICH SQUAD FOR SEMI-FINAL AT REAL MADRID
26. Ulreich
22. Starke
36. Fruchtl
2. Wagner
4. Sule
5. Hummels
6. Thiago
7. Ribery
8. Martinez
9. Lewandowski
11. Rodriguez
13. Rafinha
14. Bernat
15. Mai
16. Shabani
19. Rudy
24. Tolisso
25. Muller
27. Alaba
30. Dorsch
32. Kimmich
The Austrian returned to the squad, named on Monday, but Arjen Robben misses out after he limped off at the Allianz.
The 34-year-old's adductor problems saw him watch Saturday's 4-1 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt from the stands.
Bayern must score at least twice if they are to upset the double defending champions and reach their first final in the competition since 2013.
James Rodriguez and Niklas Sune looked the part in club suits ahead of the flight to Madrid
