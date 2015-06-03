Barcelona to replace Beko with #EatLikeAPro on sleeves for El Clasico

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Thai man attempts to light charcoal stove with thinners

Is this PROOF the Queen watches The Crown?

Heart-warming footage shows newborn Siberian tiger quintuplets frolicking in a Chinese zoo

Rocking chair designed to alleviate JFK’s chronic back pain auctioned off for $90,000

The 4 most effective ways to deal with toddlers' temper tantrums

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Football

Barcelona to replace Beko with #EatLikeAPro on sleeves for El Clasico

30/04/2018 08:08:00
  • Barcelona have teamed up with Beko and UNICEF to prevent childhood obesity
  • Beko will give up brand visibility on shirts to highlight its healthy eating initiative
  • For each #EatLikeAPro post on social media Beko will donate €1 to UNICEF

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline

Published: 06:38 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 08:08 EDT, 30 April 2018

Barcelona have announced that they will wear the Eat Like A Pro hashtag on their shirt sleeves during Sunday's El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid.

The newly-crowned Spanish champions usually have the logo of Turkish electronics company and sponsors Beko on their sleeves but they have teamed up in an effort to help prevent childhood obesity with UNICEF.

Beko will give up their brand visibility on the shirts to highlight its healthy eating initiative which aims to grant families access to the eating habits of the team's finest players, educating parents and children from around the world about the importance of a healthy diet and a balanced lifestyle.

Barcelona will wear the Eat Like A Pro hashtag on their sleeves to prevent childhood obesity
Barcelona will wear the Eat Like A Pro hashtag on their sleeves to prevent childhood obesity

Barcelona will wear the Eat Like A Pro hashtag on their sleeves to prevent childhood obesity

Beko will give up brand visibility during El Clasico to highlight its healthy eating initiative
Beko will give up brand visibility during El Clasico to highlight its healthy eating initiative

Beko will give up brand visibility during El Clasico to highlight its healthy eating initiative

Beko hopes to raise €1,000,000 (£880,000) for UNICEF by encouraging people all over the world to share their healthy eating habits. 

For each #EatLikeAPro post that appears on Instagram or Twitter, Beko will donate €1 to UNICEF.

The donation will help children worldwide through various UNICEF programmes, ultimately striving to prevent child malnutrition, in all its forms, including overweight and obesity in children globally. 

Beko chief Hakan Bulgurlu said: 'Childhood obesity is a worldwide issue and we are delighted that three leading global brands - FC Barcelona and two of their biggest partners - are uniting to help tackle the challenge. 

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Barcelona wrapped up the La Liga title on Sunday 
Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Barcelona wrapped up the La Liga title on Sunday 

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Barcelona wrapped up the La Liga title on Sunday 

'At Beko, we are striving to tackle this crisis through using innovative technologies that make healthy eating easier whilst raising awareness and donations for UNICEF with FC Barcelona through a social call to action and the sleeve reveal at this year's El Clasico match.'  

The most watched domestic club match in the world will have less on the line than usual on Sunday after Barcelona sealed the La Liga title with a 4-2 victory over Deportivo on Sunday.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick after Philippe Coutinho's early goal as the Catalan club regained the trophy from Madrid with four games to spare. 

The Catalan club regained the trophy from Real Madrid with four matches to spare
The Catalan club regained the trophy from Real Madrid with four matches to spare

The Catalan club regained the trophy from Real Madrid with four matches to spare

