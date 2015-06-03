Barcelona to replace Beko with #EatLikeAPro on sleeves for El Clasico

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline

Barcelona have announced that they will wear the Eat Like A Pro hashtag on their shirt sleeves during Sunday's El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid.

The newly-crowned Spanish champions usually have the logo of Turkish electronics company and sponsors Beko on their sleeves but they have teamed up in an effort to help prevent childhood obesity with UNICEF.

Beko will give up their brand visibility on the shirts to highlight its healthy eating initiative which aims to grant families access to the eating habits of the team's finest players, educating parents and children from around the world about the importance of a healthy diet and a balanced lifestyle.

Beko hopes to raise €1,000,000 (£880,000) for UNICEF by encouraging people all over the world to share their healthy eating habits.

For each #EatLikeAPro post that appears on Instagram or Twitter, Beko will donate €1 to UNICEF.

The donation will help children worldwide through various UNICEF programmes, ultimately striving to prevent child malnutrition, in all its forms, including overweight and obesity in children globally.

Beko chief Hakan Bulgurlu said: 'Childhood obesity is a worldwide issue and we are delighted that three leading global brands - FC Barcelona and two of their biggest partners - are uniting to help tackle the challenge.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Barcelona wrapped up the La Liga title on Sunday

'At Beko, we are striving to tackle this crisis through using innovative technologies that make healthy eating easier whilst raising awareness and donations for UNICEF with FC Barcelona through a social call to action and the sleeve reveal at this year's El Clasico match.'

The most watched domestic club match in the world will have less on the line than usual on Sunday after Barcelona sealed the La Liga title with a 4-2 victory over Deportivo on Sunday.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick after Philippe Coutinho's early goal as the Catalan club regained the trophy from Madrid with four games to spare.