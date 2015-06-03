Latest News

'What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country'- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal's Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
'What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings'- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

Football

Brendan Rodgers insists he's happy at Celtic despite being linked with Arsenal job 

by 30/04/2018 08:04:00
  • Brendan Rodgers has been linked with the managerial job at Arsenal 
  • Arsenal yet to appoint replacement for departing boss Arsene Wenger 
  • Rodgers' Celtic wrapped up league title with 5-0 thrashing of rivals Rangers 
  • Celtic one game away from an unprecedented double treble

By Press Association Sport Staff

Published: 06:13 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 08:04 EDT, 30 April 2018

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hopes to work in the English Premier League again but 'no time soon'.

Rodgers has been linked with the Arsenal job since Arsene Wenger announced he was leaving north London but he is determined to repay the support of the Celtic board and fans by continuing to take the club forward.

The 45-year-old is one game away from an unprecedented double treble after a 5-0 victory over Rangers on Sunday wrapped up the Ladbrokes Premiership title.

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that he is happy to remain as Celtic manager
Brendan Rodgers has insisted that he is happy to remain as Celtic manager

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that he is happy to remain as Celtic manager

Rodgers has three years left on his contract and claimed he could not wish for a better job.

The former Liverpool manager told talkSPORT: 'I woke up here on Monday morning as the manager of Celtic, believe it or not the sky is blue here in Glasgow, and I'm in the best job in the world. I absolutely love it here.'

Rodgers insisted that he has huge admiration for Arsenal but pointed out that he isn't looking to leave Celtic in the near future. 

The 45-year-old has enjoyed much success at Celtic since taking charge of the club in 2016
The 45-year-old has enjoyed much success at Celtic since taking charge of the club in 2016

The 45-year-old has enjoyed much success at Celtic since taking charge of the club in 2016

Rodgers has been mentioned as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
Rodgers has been mentioned as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Rodgers has been mentioned as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

He said: 'I've got huge respect for Arsenal as a club. When I started my coaching career Arsene was just coming into the club and I learned so much in that period as a young coach watching him and watching his dignity and class and how he dealt with everything, so it's a club I've got huge respect for.

RODGERS' TROPHIES WITH CELTIC

Scottish Premiership: 2016-17, 2017-18

Scottish Cup: 2016-17

Scottish League Cup: 2016-17, 2017-18 

'But I'm so happy here at Celtic. I'm in a job I love, it's a huge club with big expectancy and big pressure.

'I would love to work in the Premier League again one day, but I'm hopefully going to be coaching for another 20-odd years. So it's no time soon.

'I'm so happy. I have a great loyalty to the board here, who have been so supportive of me. And from the first day I walked in, the supporters have given me everything. I feel a loyalty to them to ensure we keep moving the club forward and keep progressing.'

Having already won the league title and the League Cup, Celtic have an opportunity for further glory in the Scottish Cup and face Motherwell in the final of that competition on May 19. 

Prior to that Celtic still have three league games left to play, starting with an away game against Hearts on Sunday. 

