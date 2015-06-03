Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle takes time out to honour Mick Buxton

By Matt Barlow for MailOnline

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle took time out from the stress of the Premier League survival fight and honoured Mick Buxton, the manager he holds responsible for his addiction to the club.

Buxton and his wife Maureen were invited as guests to Saturday's game at home to Everton and presented with a framed painting of Huddersfield's promotion as champions from the old Division Four in 1980.

The successful season under Buxton is fondly remembered by the 51-year-old chairman who has led the West Yorkshire club back into the top flight after an absence of 45 years.

Dean Hoyle presented Mick Buxton with this picture as a special guest at the Everton game

'The promotion season got me hooked on football, specifically Huddersfield Town,' explained Hoyle, writing the foreword for 'The 101 Club', a book by Rob Stewart which tells the inside story the 1979/80 campaign.

'Just as David Wagner and our current players will be the heroes of a generation, Mick Buxton and his players are mine.'

When Huddersfield beat Reading on penalties at Wembley last year and won promotion to the Premier League, Hoyle's first instinct was to call Buxton.

'I wanted to say thank you to him,' he said. 'He said: "Why, what have I done?" and I said: "If it wasn't for you getting me hooked in 79 I would never have had the best day of my life."

Mick Buxton (pictured) was the man who first inspired Dean Hoyle to support the Terriers

'He's a proud, strong Geordie man but I could tell he was quite touched.

'I meant every word too. Without Mick and the team getting me hooked on Town, I probably wouldn't have had the chance to become chairman and experienced all the ups and downs in charge of my football club.

'I'm immensely proud to see my team in the Premier League for the first time but that Division Four season will always have a special place in my heart.'

Huddersfield scored 101 goals as they claimed the Division Four title in 1980, hence the title of Stewart's book, and it was a year which marked the definitive end of a sorry slide through the leagues.

Dean Hoyle has lived and breathed his chairmanship of the club he supports

'I grew up in Heckmondwike,' said Hoyle. 'So in football terms I could have turned right to Leeds or left to Huddersfield. I don't like walking uphill, so it was always going to be Huddersfield.

'I can remember the feel and experience of my first match days from that season, even now, like it was yesterday. Standing on the terrace with lots of grown men was completely new and exciting to me; the smell of pipes being smoked all around was really something.

'Huddersfield was and still is a traditional, honest, hard-working club; one that was instantly close to my heart.

'After one of the club's lowest ebbs in its long and proud history, Mick, his coaching team and the players reinvigorated the town and gave our fans a season that still lives long in the memory now. For that we'll be eternally grateful.'

It was also a time when fans could be closer to their heroes. Goalkeeper Alan Starling would fix a stick-on ash-tray to the goal post and fans would light a cigarette ready for him to take a drag when Huddersfield were camped at the opposite end of the pitch, as they often would be.

The Terriers are facing a battle to remain in the Premier League next season

'I was very lucky to see such a good attacking team,' said Hoyle, who joined the club's board of directors in 2008 and took over as chairman a year later.

'Ian Robins and Peter Fletcher terrorised defences that year. Steve Kindon was electric, Dave Cowling could really cross a ball. Mally Brown, Keith Hanvey, Brian Stanton; I could go on and on.

'It's hard to explain the unique appeal of that squad. No other squad has ever been spoken about with such affection. There were so many larger than life characters who were as famed for getting into trouble with the authorities as for their abilities on the field.

'I see similarities to our class of 2017. On the pitch, thankfully. Mick had us playing an intense pressing game 45 years ago, the hallmark of David Wagner's side now.'