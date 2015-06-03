Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle takes time out to honour Mick Buxton

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Thai man attempts to light charcoal stove with thinners

0out of 5

Is this PROOF the Queen watches The Crown?

0out of 5

Heart-warming footage shows newborn Siberian tiger quintuplets frolicking in a Chinese zoo

0out of 5

Rocking chair designed to alleviate JFK’s chronic back pain auctioned off for $90,000

0out of 5

The 4 most effective ways to deal with toddlers' temper tantrums

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Football

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle takes time out to honour Mick Buxton

by 30/04/2018 08:04:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Huddersfield chairman credits Mick Buxton's side from 1970s as his heroes
  • He invited former manager and wife as special guests to game against Everton
  • Buxton led the West Yorkshire club back to top flight after a 45-year absence 
  • Hoyle said: 'The promotion got me hooked on football, specifically Huddersfield'

By Matt Barlow for MailOnline

Published: 06:14 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 08:04 EDT, 30 April 2018

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle took time out from the stress of the Premier League survival fight and honoured Mick Buxton, the manager he holds responsible for his addiction to the club.

Buxton and his wife Maureen were invited as guests to Saturday's game at home to Everton and presented with a framed painting of Huddersfield's promotion as champions from the old Division Four in 1980.

The successful season under Buxton is fondly remembered by the 51-year-old chairman who has led the West Yorkshire club back into the top flight after an absence of 45 years.

Dean Hoyle presented Mick Buxton with this picture as a special guest at the Everton game
Dean Hoyle presented Mick Buxton with this picture as a special guest at the Everton game

Dean Hoyle presented Mick Buxton with this picture as a special guest at the Everton game

'The promotion season got me hooked on football, specifically Huddersfield Town,' explained Hoyle, writing the foreword for 'The 101 Club', a book by Rob Stewart which tells the inside story the 1979/80 campaign.

'Just as David Wagner and our current players will be the heroes of a generation, Mick Buxton and his players are mine.'

When Huddersfield beat Reading on penalties at Wembley last year and won promotion to the Premier League, Hoyle's first instinct was to call Buxton.

'I wanted to say thank you to him,' he said. 'He said: "Why, what have I done?" and I said: "If it wasn't for you getting me hooked in 79 I would never have had the best day of my life."

Mick Buxton (pictured) was the man who first inspired Dean Hoyle to support the Terriers
Mick Buxton (pictured) was the man who first inspired Dean Hoyle to support the Terriers

Mick Buxton (pictured) was the man who first inspired Dean Hoyle to support the Terriers

'He's a proud, strong Geordie man but I could tell he was quite touched.

'I meant every word too. Without Mick and the team getting me hooked on Town, I probably wouldn't have had the chance to become chairman and experienced all the ups and downs in charge of my football club.

'I'm immensely proud to see my team in the Premier League for the first time but that Division Four season will always have a special place in my heart.'

Huddersfield scored 101 goals as they claimed the Division Four title in 1980, hence the title of Stewart's book, and it was a year which marked the definitive end of a sorry slide through the leagues.

Dean Hoyle has lived and breathed his chairmanship of the club he supports 
Dean Hoyle has lived and breathed his chairmanship of the club he supports 

Dean Hoyle has lived and breathed his chairmanship of the club he supports 

'I grew up in Heckmondwike,' said Hoyle. 'So in football terms I could have turned right to Leeds or left to Huddersfield. I don't like walking uphill, so it was always going to be Huddersfield.

'I can remember the feel and experience of my first match days from that season, even now, like it was yesterday. Standing on the terrace with lots of grown men was completely new and exciting to me; the smell of pipes being smoked all around was really something.

'Huddersfield was and still is a traditional, honest, hard-working club; one that was instantly close to my heart.

'After one of the club's lowest ebbs in its long and proud history, Mick, his coaching team and the players reinvigorated the town and gave our fans a season that still lives long in the memory now. For that we'll be eternally grateful.'

It was also a time when fans could be closer to their heroes. Goalkeeper Alan Starling would fix a stick-on ash-tray to the goal post and fans would light a cigarette ready for him to take a drag when Huddersfield were camped at the opposite end of the pitch, as they often would be.

The Terriers are facing a battle to remain in the Premier League next season 
The Terriers are facing a battle to remain in the Premier League next season 

The Terriers are facing a battle to remain in the Premier League next season 

'I was very lucky to see such a good attacking team,' said Hoyle, who joined the club's board of directors in 2008 and took over as chairman a year later.

'Ian Robins and Peter Fletcher terrorised defences that year. Steve Kindon was electric, Dave Cowling could really cross a ball. Mally Brown, Keith Hanvey, Brian Stanton; I could go on and on.

'It's hard to explain the unique appeal of that squad. No other squad has ever been spoken about with such affection. There were so many larger than life characters who were as famed for getting into trouble with the authorities as for their abilities on the field.

'I see similarities to our class of 2017. On the pitch, thankfully. Mick had us playing an intense pressing game 45 years ago, the hallmark of David Wagner's side now.'  

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle takes time out to honour Mick Buxton

Brendan Rodgers insists he's happy at Celtic despite being linked with Arsenal job 

Barcelona to replace Beko with #EatLikeAPro on sleeves for El Clasico

Bayern Munich jet out to face Real Madrid in Champions League

NPFL: Eguma, Skipper Festus Admit Poor First Half Cost Rivers United At Abia Warriors

Liverpool Assistant Coach, Buvac Quits After 17-Year Partnership With Klopp

Arsene Wenger will take 'four or five weeks' to decide next move after leaving Arsenal

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More