Naples mayor appears to launch stinging attack on Juventus after Inter Milan victory 

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline

Published: 11:03 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 12:10 EDT, 30 April 2018

The mayor of Naples has seemingly launched a strong attack on Juventus, accusing them of 'stealing from the state' and being a 'corrupt power'.

Luigi De Magistris posted a long statement on Facebook and the Italian media are convinced that it was directed at the reigning Serie A champions despite the fact he never named the club directly.

The post came two days after Juve had come from behind to beat Inter Milan in a game with a number of questionable refereeing decisions.

The mayor of Naples has seemingly launched a stringing attack on Serie A leaders Juventus

Luigi De Magistris posted a long statement on Facebook which seemed directed at Juve

'I'll always be a proud Neapolitan, in joy and sorrow, with our flaws and strengths,' he began.

'Our city and the Neapolitan people are tired of injustice. We'll take back everything you've taken from us. We'll conquer what belongs to us. It's nothing more than what we have a right to.

'The difference between us and those who usurp our rights is that we still live to be loving and have a great and profound sense of humanity, while they feel strong and powerful by stealing from the state or football.

The leaders benefited from a number of favourable refereeing decisions against Inter Milan

Gonzalo Higuain scored a late winner to keep the Bianconeri four points clear at the top

'We'll take it all back, without any complaints or a hat in hand but with a fight and our backs straight.

'Our dignity is priceless, our thirst for justice is vast and profound. Unity wins, knocking down the palaces of corrupt powers, while conquering our targets.'

Juve's dramatic victory means second-placed Napoli now sit four points behind in Serie A with three games remaining.