Rummenigge hits out at criticism of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski's recent form 

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Thai man attempts to light charcoal stove with thinners

0out of 5

Is this PROOF the Queen watches The Crown?

0out of 5

Heart-warming footage shows newborn Siberian tiger quintuplets frolicking in a Chinese zoo

0out of 5

Rocking chair designed to alleviate JFK’s chronic back pain auctioned off for $90,000

0out of 5

The 4 most effective ways to deal with toddlers' temper tantrums

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Football

Rummenigge hits out at criticism of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski's recent form 

by 30/04/2018 12:05:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Robert Lewandowski has been criticised for his recent form for Bayern Munich
  • Polish striker couldn't find the net in Champions League loss to Real Madrid
  • Bayern chief-executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hit out at the criticism 

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline

Published: 10:40 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 12:05 EDT, 30 April 2018

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed that criticism of Robert Lewandowski's form is 'ridiculous'.

The Polish striker has been linked with a move away from the club of late, with Real Madrid cited as a possible destination, and there have been some suggestions that his form has suffered as a consequence.

Lewandowski failed to find the net in the first leg of Bayern's Champions League semi-final defeat by Real last week as the German side lost 2-1 at home, but Rummenigge backed him to bounce back in the return leg on Tuesday night. 

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has received criticism for his recent form
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has received criticism for his recent form

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has received criticism for his recent form

As reported by Four Four Two, Rummenigge said: 'It's ridiculous.

'I find this discussion ridiculous, like everyone in the club thinks so as well. He scored 39 goals so far again this season and we're happy that he plays at our club and also will play at Bayern next season as well. He's a scoring machine. 

'I remember in the past with Gerd Muller, for example, who holds records not only at Bayern but also in the whole of Germany, he also had eight to 10 matches without a goal, but then there are other matches where you score again twice or three times.

'I wish for him [Lewandowski] that tomorrow will be such a day.' 

Lewandowski is determined to help Bayern Munich bounce back against Real Madrid
Lewandowski is determined to help Bayern Munich bounce back against Real Madrid

Lewandowski is determined to help Bayern Munich bounce back against Real Madrid

BAYERN TOP SCORERS IN ALL COMPETITIONS THIS SEASON 

Robert Lewandowski - 39 goals

Thomas Muller - 15 goals

Sandro Wagner - 9 goals

Corentin Tolisso - 8 goals

Arjen Robben, Kingsley Coman, Thiago Alcantara - 7 goals 

There have also been claims that Lewandowski hasn't made much of an impact in training but Rummenigge isn't concerned by such accusations. 

He said: 'I don't watch training sessions like other managers do,' he said. 'Our head coach is responsible for that and he said that he [Lewandowski] trains very well, so everything's okay.' 

Despite the fierce criticism that Lewandowski has endured, he has still scored four goals in his last five games.

In addition, Lewandowski is Bayern's leading scorer this season by some distance having scored 39 goals, 28 of which have come in the league.

Lewandowski is also the leading scorer in the Bundesliga this season, 13 goals clear of his closest challenger, Freiburg's Nils Petersen. 

Bayern face a difficult task in attempting to overcome a 2-1 deficit in the second leg against Real, especially given that Zinedine Zidane's side have won the last two editions of the Champions League.

However, Lewandowski will be eager to prove his doubters wrong and help Bayern stage a dramatic comeback in the Bernabeu.  

Advertisement
Read more:

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle takes time out to honour Mick Buxton

Brendan Rodgers insists he's happy at Celtic despite being linked with Arsenal job 

Barcelona to replace Beko with #EatLikeAPro on sleeves for El Clasico

Bayern Munich jet out to face Real Madrid in Champions League

NPFL: Eguma, Skipper Festus Admit Poor First Half Cost Rivers United At Abia Warriors

Liverpool Assistant Coach, Buvac Quits After 17-Year Partnership With Klopp

Arsene Wenger will take 'four or five weeks' to decide next move after leaving Arsenal

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More