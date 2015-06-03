Rummenigge hits out at criticism of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski's recent form 

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline

Published: 10:40 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 12:05 EDT, 30 April 2018

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed that criticism of Robert Lewandowski's form is 'ridiculous'.

The Polish striker has been linked with a move away from the club of late, with Real Madrid cited as a possible destination, and there have been some suggestions that his form has suffered as a consequence.

Lewandowski failed to find the net in the first leg of Bayern's Champions League semi-final defeat by Real last week as the German side lost 2-1 at home, but Rummenigge backed him to bounce back in the return leg on Tuesday night.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has received criticism for his recent form

As reported by Four Four Two, Rummenigge said: 'It's ridiculous.

'I find this discussion ridiculous, like everyone in the club thinks so as well. He scored 39 goals so far again this season and we're happy that he plays at our club and also will play at Bayern next season as well. He's a scoring machine.

'I remember in the past with Gerd Muller, for example, who holds records not only at Bayern but also in the whole of Germany, he also had eight to 10 matches without a goal, but then there are other matches where you score again twice or three times.

'I wish for him [Lewandowski] that tomorrow will be such a day.'

Lewandowski is determined to help Bayern Munich bounce back against Real Madrid

BAYERN TOP SCORERS IN ALL COMPETITIONS THIS SEASON Robert Lewandowski - 39 goals Thomas Muller - 15 goals Sandro Wagner - 9 goals Corentin Tolisso - 8 goals Arjen Robben, Kingsley Coman, Thiago Alcantara - 7 goals

There have also been claims that Lewandowski hasn't made much of an impact in training but Rummenigge isn't concerned by such accusations.

He said: 'I don't watch training sessions like other managers do,' he said. 'Our head coach is responsible for that and he said that he [Lewandowski] trains very well, so everything's okay.'

Despite the fierce criticism that Lewandowski has endured, he has still scored four goals in his last five games.

In addition, Lewandowski is Bayern's leading scorer this season by some distance having scored 39 goals, 28 of which have come in the league.

Lewandowski is also the leading scorer in the Bundesliga this season, 13 goals clear of his closest challenger, Freiburg's Nils Petersen.

Bayern face a difficult task in attempting to overcome a 2-1 deficit in the second leg against Real, especially given that Zinedine Zidane's side have won the last two editions of the Champions League.

However, Lewandowski will be eager to prove his doubters wrong and help Bayern stage a dramatic comeback in the Bernabeu.