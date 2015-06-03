FA blast Burnley supporters' booing of Brighton defender Gaetan Bong as unacceptable

By Press Association Reporter

Published: 10:03 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 12:04 EDT, 30 April 2018

The Football Association has condemned the Burnley supporters who booed Brighton's Gaetan Bong during Saturday's Premier League game at Turf Moor.

Earlier this month former Burnley player Jay Rodriguez, who is now with West Brom, was cleared of a charge of alleged racial abuse towards Bong.

A statement read: 'The FA considers the behaviour of some supporters on Saturday towards Gaetan Bong to be unacceptable.'

Brighton's Gaetan Bong was booed by some Burnley supporters during Premier League clash

The governing body's comments come after Brighton manager Chris Hughton described the booing as 'shameful'.

The statement added: 'It needs repeating, following the recent disciplinary matter, that there was no suggestion by any party involved in that case that the player made a malicious or fabricated complaint.

'The FA was wholly satisfied that the complaint was made in absolute good faith.'