Penoral goalkeeper has to borrow fan's shirt after leaving kit at home ahead of Primera Division tie

A Penarol supporter had to spare their goalkeeper's blushes after he left his kit at home before their match on Sunday.

Kevin Dawson arrived for Penarol's Uruguayan Primera Division clash against Progreso without his away jersey but did not realise until it was almost too late.

The club were in a state of panic over how Dawson would be able to play in the wrong coloured kit with only rookie Thiago Cardozo, who is yet to make his senior debut, to call upon.

One of their coaches came up with the clever ides to scout the away supporters in hope someone would be wearing a replica shirt of the orange goalkeeper kit.

To their luck one of the fans in the stands was and came to the rescue by agreeing to let Dawson borrow it after being approached by one of the coaches.

The supporter had nothing else on underneath and received a thick club coat to put on to keep himself warm.

Shirt news: Peñarol goalkeeper Kevin Dawson had to use a fan's shirt when they turned up to the match with the wrong-coloured shirt against Progreso.pic.twitter.com/Jq0UZ19slQ — Classic Football CFS (@classicshirts) April 30, 2018

Dawson may want to keep hold of the shirt now after he pulled off a string of saves to keep a clean sheet as Penarol registered a 1-0 win.

The victory sees Penarol keep the heat on early league-leaders Nacional, who are two points ahead of them on 35 after 14 games.