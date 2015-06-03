Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Thai man attempts to light charcoal stove with thinners

Is this PROOF the Queen watches The Crown?

Heart-warming footage shows newborn Siberian tiger quintuplets frolicking in a Chinese zoo

Rocking chair designed to alleviate JFK’s chronic back pain auctioned off for $90,000

The 4 most effective ways to deal with toddlers' temper tantrums

Johann Rupert

Michiel Le Roux

Oba Otudeko

Christoffel Wiese

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Agyin Asare

Matthew Ashimolowo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Chris Oyakhilome

Football

Penoral goalkeeper has to borrow fan's shirt after leaving kit at home ahead of Primera Division tie

by 30/04/2018 12:04:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • A Penoral fan came to the rescue of their goalkeeper after he left his kit at home 
  • Kevin Dawson forget his away jersey before Penoral's league clash with Progreso
  • One of their coaches came up with the bright idea to scout the travelling fans
  • A supporter was approached and agreed to let Dawson borrow his replica shirt 

By Jordan Seward For Mailonline

Published: 11:54 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 12:04 EDT, 30 April 2018

A Penarol supporter had to spare their goalkeeper's blushes after he left his kit at home before their match on Sunday.

Kevin Dawson arrived for Penarol's Uruguayan Primera Division clash against Progreso without his away jersey but did not realise until it was almost too late.

The club were in a state of panic over how Dawson would be able to play in the wrong coloured kit with only rookie Thiago Cardozo, who is yet to make his senior debut, to call upon.

Scroll down for video 

A Penarol supporter had to five his replica shirt to their goalkeeper as he left his kit at home
Kevin Dawson forget his away jersey for Penarol's league game with Progreso on Sunday
One of their coaches came up with the clever ides to scout the away supporters in hope someone would be wearing a replica shirt of the orange goalkeeper kit.

To their luck one of the fans in the stands was and came to the rescue by agreeing to let Dawson borrow it after being approached by one of the coaches.

The supporter had nothing else on underneath and received a thick club coat to put on to keep himself warm.

Shirt news: Peñarol goalkeeper Kevin Dawson had to use a fan's shirt when they turned up to the match with the wrong-coloured shirt against Progreso.pic.twitter.com/Jq0UZ19slQ

— Classic Football CFS (@classicshirts) April 30, 2018
The fan was more than happy to give up his top after one of their coaches approached him
He had nothing else on underneath and received a thick club coat to keep warm in return
Dawson may want to keep hold of the shirt now after he pulled off a string of saves to keep a clean sheet as Penarol registered a 1-0 win.

The victory sees Penarol keep the heat on early league-leaders Nacional, who are two points ahead of them on 35 after 14 games.

