Tottenham 2-0 Watford LIVE score for Premier League clash

Tottenham 2-0 Watford LIVE score for Premier League clashby Rohan Toure 30/04/2018 16:19:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Dele Alli tapped home opening goal in the 16th minute for Tottenham Hotspur
- Harry Kane doubled Spurs' lead at start of the second half at Wembley
- Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane
- Spurs subs: Alderweireld, Lamela, Wanyama, Vorm, Sissoko, Aurier, Lucas Moura
- Watford starting XI: Karnezis, Femenia, Kabasele, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas, Doucoure, Hughes, Capoue, Gray, Richarlison
- Watford subs: Gomes, Janmaat, Britos, Deulofeu, Deeney, Sinclair, Carrillo
By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Published: 12:55 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 16:13 EDT, 30 April 2018
The pressure is on Tottenham Hotspur who without a win in their last three games will be desperate for three points when they host Watford at Wembley.
Mauricio Pochettino's side are still not certain of a UEFA Champions League place next term and begin the evening in fourth and just two points ahead of rivals Chelsea below them in the table.
Watford meanwhile are without a win in nearly two months and are still not safe from relegation as they bid to end a six-match winless streak. Follow all the action here as it happens.
If you are using the app, please click here to view today’s live blog
Click Here to Comment on this Article