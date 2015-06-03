Gary Neville says he wants Mauricio Pochettino to be Jose Mourinho's successor

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline

Gary Neville has identified Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as the man he wants to succeed Jose Mourinho once his reign comes to an end at Manchester United.

The former United full back was full of praise of Pochettino in the build up to Spurs' match with Watford on Monday night, describing the job he's done with the north London club as 'terrific'.

With the Argentine working on a tight budget but still able to get the best out of a youthful, young group of players with an English core, Neville revealed that it was Pochettino he wants as the next manager at Old Trafford.

'Pochettino is doing a terrific job,' he told Sky Sports. 'You give a manager money, and he will win the league more times than not.

'They’re (Spurs) up against it from the start. They’re outperforming and over achieving season after season and Pochettino is keeping the wolves away from Daniel Levy’s door with the job he is doing.

'The one thing in would say: When Jose Mourinho leaves Manchester United, this is the guy who I would want to manage my football club. He deserves it.

Mourinho's contract as United boss expires in June 2020, after he signed a new deal in January

'It’s probably the same for PSG and Real Madrid. And Daniel Levy knows that. That’s what’s coming for Tottenham in the next 12 months and it’s a big problem for them because he is extracting the maximum from very limited resources.'

Mourinho's current contract as United boss expires in June 2020, while Pochettino is set to be rewarded with a new deal at Spurs in the coming months.

