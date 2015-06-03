Paul Pogba sprawls across a quad bike as Manchester United star promotes adidas Predator boots

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Terry Pratchett's school notebooks give insight into his teenage mind

0out of 5

Pamela Gidley of Twin Peaks fame dies 'peacefully' at age 52

0out of 5

Mother enraged after her baby is compared to raw chicken on Twitter

0out of 5

Man who tried to drown himself sues police officers who saved him

0out of 5

The 5 tell-tale symptoms of IBS and the natural fixes

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Football

Paul Pogba sprawls across a quad bike as Manchester United star promotes adidas Predator boots

by 30/04/2018 15:43:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Adidas have released their latest sports attire in partnership with Paul Pogba
  • The Manchester United star united with the sports brand for the third time
  • Pogba promoted the third edition of the 'Pogba Capsule Collection'
  • The football boots and clothing will be branded with Pogba's 'PP' logo

By Jaime Wright For Mailonline

Published: 13:04 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 15:43 EDT, 30 April 2018

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has teamed up with adidas ahead of their latest release of football boots and sports clothing.

The sports brand launched season three of 'the adidas Football x Pogba Capsule Collection' on Monday  - their third release with the football icon - which will be available in their global stores.

Releasing a range of products, the sports brand have looked to reflect the Frenchman's creative nature both on and off the pitch.

Scroll down for video 

Paul Pogba lays across a quad bike in an Adidas promotional photoshoot
Paul Pogba lays across a quad bike in an Adidas promotional photoshoot

Paul Pogba lays across a quad bike in an Adidas promotional photoshoot

The Manchester United star is set to release his third edition of the Pogba Collection
The Manchester United star is set to release his third edition of the Pogba Collection

The Manchester United star is set to release his third edition of the Pogba Collection

The collection, announced on Monday, will include Pogba-branded football boots
The collection, announced on Monday, will include Pogba-branded football boots

The collection, announced on Monday, will include Pogba-branded football boots

Boasting a range of striking burgundy and metallic grey colour palette, the  new line consists of jackets, t-shirts, tracksuit bottoms, hoodies and a predator ball all with Pogba's seal of approval ('PP') stamped on them.

However, the stand out feature are the PP Predator 18+ Control football boots. 

Sticking to the burgundy and grey colour scheme, adidas' latest footwear for professionals and aspiring youngsters have continued the lace-less trend and are also available in cage and street models.

Their lace-less attributes and fabric'like material will make them a stand-out sight on the pitch, and could well be seen on the Frenchman's feet before the season is up.  

The burgundy and grey PP Predator 18+ Control football boots are stamped with 'PP'
The burgundy and grey PP Predator 18+ Control football boots are stamped with 'PP'
It is the third release Adidas have produced in partnership with Pogba
It is the third release Adidas have produced in partnership with Pogba

The burgundy and grey PP Predator 18+ Control football boots are stamped with 'PP'

Also involved in the release is a clothing line sticking to burgundy and grey colour scheme
Also involved in the release is a clothing line sticking to burgundy and grey colour scheme

Also involved in the release is a clothing line sticking to burgundy and grey colour scheme

United midfielder Pogba modeled adidas' latest release sprawled across a quad bike - a decision that must have been made to reflect the Frenchman's wacky nature both on and off the pitch. 

Sticking to the nature of United's record signing, their season has also kept up with the Frenchman's unpredictable nature.

Pogba has come under consistent criticisms at Old Trafford, but has sought to answer is critics with a late surge in form.

His goal against Arsenal on Sunday was only his sixth in the Premier League this season, however, was his third in four matches for Jose Mourinho's men. 

Adidas' latest releases will be available in their stores and select fashion outlets. As well as this, purchases can be made via the brand's official website. 

The French midfielder could wear the boots in United's next game against Brighton
The French midfielder could wear the boots in United's next game against Brighton

The French midfielder could wear the boots in United's next game against Brighton

Advertisement
Read more:

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Penoral goalkeeper has to borrow fan's shirt after leaving kit at home ahead of Primera Division tie

FA blast Burnley supporters' booing of Brighton defender Gaetan Bong as unacceptable

Rummenigge hits out at criticism of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski's recent form 

Naples mayor appears to launch stinging attack on Juventus after Inter Milan victory 

Schalke confirm Max Meyer has played his last game for club

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle takes time out to honour Mick Buxton

Brendan Rodgers insists he's happy at Celtic despite being linked with Arsenal job 

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More