Barcelona celebrate La Liga and Copa del Rey double with an open-top bus victory parade

By Michael Searles For Mailonline

Published: 14:33 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 15:42 EDT, 30 April 2018

Barcelona players took to the streets to celebrate their league and cup double on Monday evening with an open-top bus parading them around the city in front of thousands of fans.

All of the team were on the top deck as they cruised around with their La Liga and Copa del Rey trophies placed at the front of the bus for all to see.

It was a Lionel Messi hat-trick that wrapped up another league title for Barcelona as they beat Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 on Sunday. They moved 11 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who can only get a maximum of nine points from their remaining three games.

Barcelona took to the streets to celebrate their league and cup double as thousands of fans lined the streets to see them

The open-top bus cruised through the streets of Barcelona with both of their trophies at the front and printed on the side

Barcelona captain Gerard Pique waves to the thousands of fans that line the street on Monday evening to celebrate with them

The parade took the players on a tour of Barcelona after clinching yet another La Liga title with their win on Sunday

It was Barcelona's second trophy in eight days after they retained the Copa del Rey for a fourth consecutive season the previous weekend with a resounding 5-0 win against Sevilla.

Both trophies made the trip around the city with captain Gerard Pique always in close proximity as he stood and waved to fans at the front of the bus alongside them.

All of the players were on board as the parade gave fans a chance to see their heroes and get a glimpse of the silverware. Stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were in good spirits as they fired confetti into the crowd and were clearly enjoying the opportunity to celebrate with supporters.

Suarez quickly became the life of the party as he had a friendly tussle with Pique before then helping to take head coach Ernesto Valverde's shoes off and lob them into the crowd.

Most of the team wore Barcelona merchandise and t-shirts that read 'Champions of La Liga 2017-18' on the front, with a list of the squad's title-winning names on the back.

Other players were wrapped in Barca scarves and Catalonia flags, while Andres Iniesta donned a jesters hat as he rode the Barcelona victory bus for the final time.

Lionel Messi chats with team-mates as the victory parade gets underway in Barcelona after clinching the league title

Sergio Busquets (centre) celebrates with his team-mates on the bus as he wears a 'Champions of La Liga' t-shirt

Barcelona regained their league title from Real Madrid after going unbeaten in the league so far this season with 4 games left

Confetti in the colours of Barcelona flies above the bus and fans and fills the streets as supporters get a glimpse of heroes

Head coach Ernesto Valverde (centre) takes photos of the occassion as players wear flags, jester hats and t-shirts to celebrate

The coaching staff also soaked up the atmosphere atop the brightly decorated bus, with Valverde taking a number of photos to commemorate a very successful first year in charge at the Nou Camp.

But the season is not over just yet for Barcelona who still have something to play for despite the celebrations. They are four games away from going the entire league campaign unbeaten.

If they can achieve the incredible and not lose a single of their 38 games they would be just the eighth team in European history and first in Spain since 1932 to do so.

Their next match is El Classico and they will have to avoid defeat to Real Madrid at the Nou Camp this Sunday before they face Villarreal, Levante and Real Sociedad in their final three games.

Luis Suarez pumps confetti into the crowd after he wins his third La Liga title with Barcelona since moving from Liverpool

Samuel Umtiti celebrates winning the double as he takes selfies on board the bus with fans filling the streets behind him

Thousands of fans lined the streets to wait for the victory parade as they flew their Barcelona flags and celebrated