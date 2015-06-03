Barcelona celebrate La Liga and Copa del Rey double with an open-top bus victory parade

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Terry Pratchett's school notebooks give insight into his teenage mind

0out of 5

Pamela Gidley of Twin Peaks fame dies 'peacefully' at age 52

0out of 5

Mother enraged after her baby is compared to raw chicken on Twitter

0out of 5

Man who tried to drown himself sues police officers who saved him

0out of 5

The 5 tell-tale symptoms of IBS and the natural fixes

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Football

Barcelona celebrate La Liga and Copa del Rey double with an open-top bus victory parade

by 30/04/2018 15:42:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Barcelona players went on a victory parade on Monday evening as they celebrated a league and cup double
  • Thousands of fans lined the streets to get a glimpse of their heroes after sealing the title over the weekend
  • Barcelona beat Deportivo la Coruna 4-2 on Sunday to continue their unbeaten run in the league
  • They also won the Copa del Rey the previous weekend after thrashing Sevilla 5-0 in the final to clinch double

By Michael Searles For Mailonline

Published: 14:33 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 15:42 EDT, 30 April 2018

Barcelona players took to the streets to celebrate their league and cup double on Monday evening with an open-top bus parading them around the city in front of thousands of fans.

All of the team were on the top deck as they cruised around with their La Liga and Copa del Rey trophies placed at the front of the bus for all to see.

It was a Lionel Messi hat-trick that wrapped up another league title for Barcelona as they beat Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 on Sunday. They moved 11 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who can only get a maximum of nine points from their remaining three games.

Barcelona took to the streets to celebrate their league and cup double as thousands of fans lined the streets to see them
Barcelona took to the streets to celebrate their league and cup double as thousands of fans lined the streets to see them

Barcelona took to the streets to celebrate their league and cup double as thousands of fans lined the streets to see them

The open-top bus cruised through the streets of Barcelona with both of their trophies at the front and printed on the side
The open-top bus cruised through the streets of Barcelona with both of their trophies at the front and printed on the side

The open-top bus cruised through the streets of Barcelona with both of their trophies at the front and printed on the side

Barcelona captain Gerard Pique waves to the thousands of fans that line the street on Monday evening to celebrate with them
Barcelona captain Gerard Pique waves to the thousands of fans that line the street on Monday evening to celebrate with them

Barcelona captain Gerard Pique waves to the thousands of fans that line the street on Monday evening to celebrate with them

The parade took the players on a tour of Barcelona after clinching yet another La Liga title with their win on Sunday
The parade took the players on a tour of Barcelona after clinching yet another La Liga title with their win on Sunday

The parade took the players on a tour of Barcelona after clinching yet another La Liga title with their win on Sunday

It was Barcelona's second trophy in eight days after they retained the Copa del Rey for a fourth consecutive season the previous weekend with a resounding 5-0 win against Sevilla.

Both trophies made the trip around the city with captain Gerard Pique always in close proximity as he stood and waved to fans at the front of the bus alongside them.

All of the players were on board as the parade gave fans a chance to see their heroes and get a glimpse of the silverware. Stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were in good spirits as they fired confetti into the crowd and were clearly enjoying the opportunity to celebrate with supporters.

Suarez quickly became the life of the party as he had a friendly tussle with Pique before then helping to take head coach Ernesto Valverde's shoes off and lob them into the crowd.

Most of the team wore Barcelona merchandise and t-shirts that read 'Champions of La Liga 2017-18' on the front, with a list of the squad's title-winning names on the back.

Other players were wrapped in Barca scarves and Catalonia flags, while Andres Iniesta donned a jesters hat as he rode the Barcelona victory bus for the final time.

Lionel Messi chats with team-mates as the victory parade gets underway in Barcelona after clinching the league title
Lionel Messi chats with team-mates as the victory parade gets underway in Barcelona after clinching the league title

Lionel Messi chats with team-mates as the victory parade gets underway in Barcelona after clinching the league title

Sergio Busquets (centre) celebrates with his team-mates on the bus as he wears a 'Champions of La Liga' t-shirt
Sergio Busquets (centre) celebrates with his team-mates on the bus as he wears a 'Champions of La Liga' t-shirt

Sergio Busquets (centre) celebrates with his team-mates on the bus as he wears a 'Champions of La Liga' t-shirt

Barcelona regained their league title from Real Madrid after going unbeaten in the league so far this season with 4 games left
Barcelona regained their league title from Real Madrid after going unbeaten in the league so far this season with 4 games left

Barcelona regained their league title from Real Madrid after going unbeaten in the league so far this season with 4 games left

Confetti in the colours of Barcelona flies above the bus and fans and fills the streets as supporters get a glimpse of heroes
Confetti in the colours of Barcelona flies above the bus and fans and fills the streets as supporters get a glimpse of heroes

Confetti in the colours of Barcelona flies above the bus and fans and fills the streets as supporters get a glimpse of heroes

Head coach Ernesto Valverde (centre) takes photos of the occassion as players wear flags, jester hats and t-shirts to celebrate
Head coach Ernesto Valverde (centre) takes photos of the occassion as players wear flags, jester hats and t-shirts to celebrate

Head coach Ernesto Valverde (centre) takes photos of the occassion as players wear flags, jester hats and t-shirts to celebrate

The coaching staff also soaked up the atmosphere atop the brightly decorated bus, with Valverde taking a number of photos to commemorate a very successful first year in charge at the Nou Camp.

But the season is not over just yet for Barcelona who still have something to play for despite the celebrations. They are four games away from going the entire league campaign unbeaten.

If they can achieve the incredible and not lose a single of their 38 games they would be just the eighth team in European history and first in Spain since 1932 to do so. 

Their next match is El Classico and they will have to avoid defeat to Real Madrid at the Nou Camp this Sunday before they face Villarreal, Levante and Real Sociedad in their final three games.

Luis Suarez pumps confetti into the crowd after he wins his third La Liga title with Barcelona since moving from Liverpool
Luis Suarez pumps confetti into the crowd after he wins his third La Liga title with Barcelona since moving from Liverpool

Luis Suarez pumps confetti into the crowd after he wins his third La Liga title with Barcelona since moving from Liverpool

Samuel Umtiti celebrates winning the double as he takes selfies on board the bus with fans filling the streets behind him
Samuel Umtiti celebrates winning the double as he takes selfies on board the bus with fans filling the streets behind him

Samuel Umtiti celebrates winning the double as he takes selfies on board the bus with fans filling the streets behind him

Thousands of fans lined the streets to wait for the victory parade as they flew their Barcelona flags and celebrated
Thousands of fans lined the streets to wait for the victory parade as they flew their Barcelona flags and celebrated

Thousands of fans lined the streets to wait for the victory parade as they flew their Barcelona flags and celebrated

Jordi Alba looks on at the fans lining the streets after their victory on Sunday sealed the league and cup double
Jordi Alba looks on at the fans lining the streets after their victory on Sunday sealed the league and cup double

Jordi Alba looks on at the fans lining the streets after their victory on Sunday sealed the league and cup double

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Penoral goalkeeper has to borrow fan's shirt after leaving kit at home ahead of Primera Division tie

FA blast Burnley supporters' booing of Brighton defender Gaetan Bong as unacceptable

Rummenigge hits out at criticism of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski's recent form 

Naples mayor appears to launch stinging attack on Juventus after Inter Milan victory 

Schalke confirm Max Meyer has played his last game for club

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle takes time out to honour Mick Buxton

Brendan Rodgers insists he's happy at Celtic despite being linked with Arsenal job 

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More