Clemence: Klopp the nearest thing Liverpool have had to Shankly

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Stormy Daniels files a new lawsuit against President Trump

0out of 5

People raised in cities without pets at risk from mental illness

0out of 5

Researchers unveil $600 LumiWatch Android smartwatch with projector

0out of 5

Megyn Kelly warns Tom Brokaw's defenders

0out of 5

Cancer-stricken John McCain says he will 'hate to leave' the world

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Football

Clemence: Klopp the nearest thing Liverpool have had to Shankly

by 30/04/2018 20:20:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Ray Clemence made 665 appearances over 12 seasons for Liverpool
  • The former Anfield goalkeeper was diagnosed with prostate cancer 13 years ago
  • Clemence hailed Jurgen Klopp as the best Liverpool manager since Bill Shankly
  • 'The relationship Klopp has with players and fans... is exactly what Shankly had' 

By Ralph Ellis for the Daily Mail

Published: 17:33 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 20:20 EDT, 30 April 2018

Ray Clemence thought there could never be another Bill Shankly, that they broke the mould when the gravel-voiced Scot who was the architect of the modern Liverpool walked away from Anfield.

So the highest praise you could find for Jurgen Klopp as his club stand on the brink of their first Champions League final in 11 years is that Clemence, the goalkeeper in Liverpool's greatest European era, is thinking again.

Clemence has found himself mesmerised not only by the whirlwind brand of attacking football Klopp has produced, but the way the Kop has become a wall of sound again.

Ray Clemence (right) was Liverpool's goalkeeper in the club's greatest European era
Ray Clemence (right) was Liverpool's goalkeeper in the club's greatest European era

Ray Clemence (right) was Liverpool's goalkeeper in the club's greatest European era

Now Clemence (centre) looks back on a glorious career with Sportsmail's Ralph Ellis
Now Clemence (centre) looks back on a glorious career with Sportsmail's Ralph Ellis

Now Clemence (centre) looks back on a glorious career with Sportsmail's Ralph Ellis

In 665 appearances over 12 seasons for Liverpool, Clemence won three European Cups
In 665 appearances over 12 seasons for Liverpool, Clemence won three European Cups

In 665 appearances over 12 seasons for Liverpool, Clemence won three European Cups

'If you ask me to compare them, I thought Shankly was a one-off, but then I'd have to say that Klopp is the nearest thing,' he says. 'The relationship Klopp has with the players and fans, it is exactly what Shankly had.

'He pulled the club together so it was one strong unit that would do anything to help each other out and Klopp has revived that.

'You only have to look at the last Champions League games, Manchester City and then Roma, the atmosphere in there was as it used to be when I played. Special nights. You can't understate just how hard that is for a manager to achieve, and the bigger the club the more difficult it is.

'At any level it's tough these days for managers because everybody wants success yesterday, and at a club the size of Liverpool there are so many factions you have to try to bring together. He appears to have done that and it's a priceless achievement.' 

'I thought Shankly was a one-off, but I'd have to say that Klopp is the nearest thing,' he says
'I thought Shankly was a one-off, but I'd have to say that Klopp is the nearest thing,' he says

'I thought Shankly was a one-off, but I'd have to say that Klopp is the nearest thing,' he says

CLEMENCE'S MARCH 

Ray Clemence is backing Prostate Cancer UK's Football March for Men on July 22 by awarding medals to finishers at Wembley. To sign up or find out more visit: prostatecanceruk.org/march 

Clemence, now 69, has never lost his love for Liverpool. Signed by Shankly from Scunthorpe in 1967, he went on to play 665 games over 12 seasons, winning five First Division titles and three European Cups.

And the thought of this side heading to Rome for Wednesday night's semi-final second leg, with a 5-2 lead and the prospect of starting a new era of success, brings the memories flooding back.

The Eternal City, the Olympic Stadium. That was where Liverpool won the first of the five European Cups their fans love to sing about when they beat Borussia Monchengladbach in May 1977.

'We had three or four months where we were going for the league title, the FA Cup and the European Cup, and so every three days we had to win a game,' he says. 'There was no respite. In the final 10 days we won the league on the Saturday, lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup final the following Saturday, and then four days later we had the European Cup final in Rome. 

Klopp takes his side to Rome for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final
Klopp takes his side to Rome for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final

Klopp takes his side to Rome for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final

Clemence, now 69, was signed by Shankly in 1967 and has never lost his love for Liverpool
Clemence, now 69, was signed by Shankly in 1967 and has never lost his love for Liverpool

Clemence, now 69, was signed by Shankly in 1967 and has never lost his love for Liverpool

'Of course we were down. Going to the stadium we had been told there were going to be 11,000 fans there, which was incredible considering all the expense, but we went out to look at the pitch and there were 26,000 there.

'Half the stadium was red and white, they had come from all over the world to be at Liverpool's first European final. When we went back in, nobody really spoke, but we were all looking at each other and thinking the same thing, 'We cannot let these people down, we have to perform'.

'That team had so many big personalities — Tommy Smith, Emlyn Hughes, Jimmy Case. I've always said you need one to wear the armband, and three other captains, but that side had seven or eight leaders. 

Clemence celebrates after Liverpool secure their first European Cup triumph in Rome in 1977
Clemence celebrates after Liverpool secure their first European Cup triumph in Rome in 1977

Clemence celebrates after Liverpool secure their first European Cup triumph in Rome in 1977

'The way up to the pitch was a dark tunnel, with some steps just before going out. We were looking at each other, thinking we had a disappointment four days ago and we're not going to have another.

'There was no shouting or anything, there was just a sense that we knew what each other was thinking and we just had to be concentrated. We needed to be at our best and we were — Kevin Keegan in particular was being marked by Berti Vogts, who was the best man-for-man marker in the world at that time and Kevin ran him to death. We finished up winning and winning in style.

'There was an incredible party after — which I don't remember a lot of — and then we went back to Liverpool and 3million people. It took us three hours to get from the airport to the centre of Liverpool. Great days and you'd love these boys now to sample some of the same.' 

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer 13 years ago. 
He was diagnosed with prostate cancer 13 years ago. 

The former Liverpool goalkeeper was diagnosed with prostate cancer 13 years ago

WHAT IS PROSTATE CANCER?

  •  More than 11,800 men die from prostate cancer in the UK each year – that's one man every 45 minutes.
  • It's the most common cancer in men, with over 330,000 living with and after the disease in the UK.
  • Prostate cancer is set to become the most commonly diagnosed cancer of all in the UK by 2030 - which is why we must all act now to curb its power to kill.
  • Men over 50, black men and men with a family history of prostate cancer all face a higher than average risk of the disease.
  • Prostate cancer treatment often causes devastating, long term side-effects. Incontinence and erectile dysfunction strike at the heart of what it means to be a man.
  • Anyone with concerns about prostate cancer may contact Prostate Cancer UK's Specialist Nurses in confidence on 0800 074 8383 or online via the Live Chat instant messaging service: www.prostatecanceruk.org. The Specialist Nurse phone service is free to landlines and open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday with late opening until 8pm on Wednesdays.

These days the mental strength which won all those trophies is used in another battle. Clemence was diagnosed 13 years ago with prostate cancer and he's defying a disease which kills one man in Britain every 45 minutes.

'It came from nothing,' he recalls. 'I didn't feel ill, but basically when I went to the toilet the flow was not as strong as it used to be. I was with England as a coach and I spoke to the physio Gary Lewin. He immediately said, 'You are past 50, have you ever been tested?'

'I was oblivious to all of that, as too many men are. That's why there are campaigns to get people to be tested early. I went to the specialist and it was confirmed I had cancer, I had to have the prostate taken away, and then the tablets. The last few years it has got more difficult.

'I have had three sets of chemo, I've had a tumour in my back, and a brain tumour which they managed to get rid of. There are days when I don't feel the best but I just want to be positive.'

We meet at Aston Villa's training ground where his son, Stephen, is assistant to Steve Bruce. Ray looks a picture of health despite his ongoing issues and the bond between father and son is obvious. 

Clemence's son, Stephen (right), labelled him 'one of the most positive people I have known'
Clemence's son, Stephen (right), labelled him 'one of the most positive people I have known'

Clemence's son, Stephen (right), labelled him 'one of the most positive people I have known'

'My son was born the day after my dad had his first operation and he is one of the most positive people I have known,' says Stephen. 'There are times I can see he's not right. My mum and sisters, we see that. And it is our job to pick him up. He still has a lot to look forward to in his life.'

'I'm a survivor, basically,' says Ray. 'There is lots of talk about people only lasting five years with it, well I'm going on 14 years now and I am still doing all the things I want to do. I say to people that it is a physical illness but it is a mental fight.

'If you give in and get weak I believe it will have you, but if you are strong mentally you can give it a good fight. That's where I am. I know it is never going to go away, it is how long I can fight it and the wonderful staff can give me the treatment that will help.'

Things to look forward to include a World Cup this summer, and a man who won 61 caps believes England are blessed with the best choice of goalkeepers for years.

'People say it's a problem position for Gareth Southgate but I disagree,' he says. 'Joe Hart has 70-odd caps, but he hasn't had a strong challenger and now he does have. Now he has Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford, Angus Gunn at Norwich who is coming through. Then there's Nick Pope at Burnley. We are better than we have been for many years.'

Bill Shankly would have loved all that optimism. Much, you suspect, like Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement
Read more:

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Arsenal U18s 0-4 Chelsea U18s (agg: 1-7): Blues win FA Youth Cup again

Argentinian fourth-tier side launch Simpsons inspired goalkeepers' shirt

Clemence: Klopp the nearest thing Liverpool have had to Shankly

Barcelona celebrate La Liga and Copa del Rey double with an open-top bus victory parade

Paul Pogba sprawls across a quad bike as Manchester United star promotes adidas Predator boots

IAN HERBERT: The fear that drives Liverpool in the European Cup

Gary Neville says he wants Mauricio Pochettino to be Jose Mourinho's successor

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More