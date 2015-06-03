Arsenal U18s 0-4 Chelsea U18s (agg: 1-7): Blues win FA Youth Cup again

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Stormy Daniels files a new lawsuit against President Trump

0out of 5

People raised in cities without pets at risk from mental illness

0out of 5

Researchers unveil $600 LumiWatch Android smartwatch with projector

0out of 5

Megyn Kelly warns Tom Brokaw's defenders

0out of 5

Cancer-stricken John McCain says he will 'hate to leave' the world

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Football

Arsenal U18s 0-4 Chelsea U18s (agg: 1-7): Blues win FA Youth Cup again

by 30/04/2018 20:00:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Chelsea cruised to victory after Charlie Gilmour scored in the 11th minute
  • Callum Hudson-Odoi scored twice and Tino Anjorin was also on target in rout
  • Jack Wilshere and Thierry Henry were in the crowd but failed to inspire Gunners

By Adam Shergold for the Daily Mail

Published: 16:37 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 20:00 EDT, 30 April 2018

Chelsea matched the achievements of Manchester United's iconic Busby Babes in the 1950s by winning the FA Youth Cup for a fifth consecutive year.

Those United sides, featuring the likes of Duncan Edwards and Bobby Charlton, won the first five editions of the tournament between 1953 and 1957.

Chelsea's academy have now matched that feat thanks to this thrashing of London rivals Arsenal and this was also their seventh Youth Cup triumph since 2010.

Chelsea thrashed Arsenal on Monday to win the FA Youth Cup for a fifth consecutive year
Chelsea thrashed Arsenal on Monday to win the FA Youth Cup for a fifth consecutive year

Chelsea thrashed Arsenal on Monday to win the FA Youth Cup for a fifth consecutive year

Chelsea matched the achievements of Manchester United’s iconic Busby Babes
Chelsea matched the achievements of Manchester United’s iconic Busby Babes

Chelsea matched the achievements of Manchester United's iconic Busby Babes

The dejected Arsenal players watch on as their opponents lift the trophy at the Emirates
The dejected Arsenal players watch on as their opponents lift the trophy at the Emirates

The dejected Arsenal players watch on as their opponents lift the trophy at the Emirates

MATCH FACTS

Arsenal: Virginia; Daley-Campbell, Ballard (c) (Medley 77), Olowu, Thompson; Burton, Olayinka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Amaechi (Balogun 64); John-Jules (Coyle 72)

Subs not used: Barden (GK); Smith

Manager: Kwame Ampadu

Booked: Burton

Chelsea: Cumming; James (c), Guehi, Panzo; Castillo, Gallagher (Mola 61), Gilmour, Sterling; McEachran (Anjorin 61), Hudson-Odoi, Redan (Brown 72)

Subs not used: Askew (GK), Lamptey

Manager: Jody Morris

Goals: Gilmour 11; Hudson-Odoi 58, 76; Anjorin 67

Booked: Gallagher

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

Attendance: 3,877 

Their control over the two legs was never in question and goals from Charlie Gilmour, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tino Anjorin ensured the trophy remains under lock and key for another 12 months.

There is little reason why, as England's foremost academy in terms of youth-level silverware, Chelsea can't win this competition again next season, establishing their own record. Maybe it could end up being seven, eight, nine years in succession.

Whether any of these outrageously talented teenagers advance to the Chelsea first-team is, of course, the million dollar question. Time will tell, but they may be well-advised to soak up the adulation while it lasts.

Arsenal were in need of a blitzkrieg start if they were to overturn the deficit from Friday night and there was some promising early endeavour by the hosts.

Emile Smith-Rowe, their best performer at Stamford Bridge, was quickly into his groove, slipping a through pass into Xavier Amaechi, only for Jamie Cumming to make a straightforward save. 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was in the crowd to watch the young Gunners on Monday night
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was in the crowd to watch the young Gunners on Monday night

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was in the crowd to watch the young Gunners on Monday night

Arsenal stars Hector Bellerin and Jack Wilshere also offered their support at the Emirates
Arsenal stars Hector Bellerin and Jack Wilshere also offered their support at the Emirates

Arsenal stars Hector Bellerin and Jack Wilshere also offered their support at the Emirates

But the flame of Arsenal optimism was quickly left flickering. On 11 minutes, in one ruthless stroke, Chelsea scored the early, contest-killing goal they desired.

Jon Panzo fed a pass wide left into Juan Castillo, and his cross was only cleared as far as the edge of the area. It fell perfectly for Gilmour, the Scot cushioning it on is chest and then rifling a shot into the bottom corner.

From that moment onwards, Chelsea had complete control of their own destiny.

What was impressive is that the Blues didn't rest on their laurels and they could easily have scored another goal or two by the break.

Arsenal keeper Joao Virginia turned a left-footed Castillo drive around the post and later denied Hudson-Odoi with a sharp dive down to his left.

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour rifled home from 18 yards to put Chelsea ahead on the night
Midfielder Charlie Gilmour rifled home from 18 yards to put Chelsea ahead on the night

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour rifled home from 18 yards to put Chelsea ahead on the night

Gilmour's early strike all but ended Arsenal's hopes of pulling off an unlikely upset
Gilmour's early strike all but ended Arsenal's hopes of pulling off an unlikely upset

Gilmour's early strike all but ended Arsenal's hopes of pulling off an unlikely upset

Virginia would thrust out a hand to touch another Hudson-Odoi strike into the side-netting shortly before the interval.

Chelsea had Arsenal comfortably at arm's length. There was one moment of alarm, when Castillo slid in to tackle Amaechi as the last man, but otherwise their dominance was total.

With the proverbial mountain to climb, Arsenal did at least find a second wind with a spell of pressure just after the break, though keeper Cumming wasn't exactly worked hard.

And Arsenal having to commit merely played into Chelsea's hands. They sprung the Arsenal offside trap to release Daishawn Redan on the right and his cross was missed by George McEachran before being rammed home by Hudson-Odoi.

'We shall not be moved,' sung the pocket of Chelsea fans in the corner of the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi made it 5-1 on aggregate with a clinical strike
Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi made it 5-1 on aggregate with a clinical strike

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi made it 5-1 on aggregate with a clinical strike

Chelsea's control over the two legs was never in question against the young Gunners
Chelsea's control over the two legs was never in question against the young Gunners

Chelsea's control over the two legs was never in question against the young Gunners

Tino Anjorin swept the ball home in the 67th minute after good work by Hudson-Odoi
Tino Anjorin swept the ball home in the 67th minute after good work by Hudson-Odoi

Tino Anjorin swept the ball home in the 67th minute after good work by Hudson-Odoi

From there, it was a case of how many Chelsea wanted to score, with Dujon Sterling pushing forward to force another reflex save from Virginia.

The inevitable third arrived when Hudson-Odoi turned provider from a huge pocket down the right, enjoying plenty of time to assess his options before rolling a cut-back to Anjorin to sweep home.

And there was time and appetite for a fourth, the pair swapping roles so Anjorin fed Hudson-Odoi inside the box and the striker showed patience and composure to pick his spot.

Only a fine save by Virginia denied Hudson-Odoi his hat-trick, with the keeper reacting to push Clinton Mola's follow-up over the bar.

To compound their misery, the one time Arsenal did manage to find the net, through Amaechi late on, he was flagged offside.

Chelsea midfielder George McEachran paid tribute to Ray Wilkins during the celebrations
Chelsea midfielder George McEachran paid tribute to Ray Wilkins during the celebrations

Chelsea midfielder George McEachran paid tribute to Ray Wilkins during the celebrations

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Arsenal U18s 0-4 Chelsea U18s (agg: 1-7): Blues win FA Youth Cup again

Argentinian fourth-tier side launch Simpsons inspired goalkeepers' shirt

Clemence: Klopp the nearest thing Liverpool have had to Shankly

Barcelona celebrate La Liga and Copa del Rey double with an open-top bus victory parade

Paul Pogba sprawls across a quad bike as Manchester United star promotes adidas Predator boots

IAN HERBERT: The fear that drives Liverpool in the European Cup

Gary Neville says he wants Mauricio Pochettino to be Jose Mourinho's successor

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More