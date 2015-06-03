Brian Clough's Forest farewell: 25 years ago, legendary manager was relegated on his final home game

Latest News

Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00
Latest News

Premier League! Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Reveals When He Will Make Decision On Future

30/04/2018 15:39:00
Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Kane Scores As Tottenham Beat Stubborn Watford 2 – 0 In The EPL (Watch)

30/04/2018 17:17:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Drivers decide who goes first in rush hour traffic with a game of rock-paper-scissors

0out of 5

Trump delays steel tariff hike against EU and other allies for 30 days, easing fears of a trade war

0out of 5

Construction workers gaze over NYC as they work on what will be the city's tallest observation deck 

0out of 5

Quentin Tarantino claims The Weinstein Co. owes him millions of dollars in royalties for four movies

0out of 5

Kim Kardashian unfollows Tristan Thompson and says Khloe is still 'figuring out her next steps'

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Football

Brian Clough's Forest farewell: 25 years ago, legendary manager was relegated on his final home game

by 30/04/2018 21:10:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • On May 1, 1993, Brian Clough took charge of Nottingham Forest in his last ever home game as manager
  • Forest lost 2-0 to Sheffield United - a result that confirmed their relegation from the Premiership
  • It was an emotional day at the City Ground as fans paid farewell to Clough after 18 years as their boss
  • Relegation was the final low of a chaotic last season for Clough at Forest - on and off the pitch
  • The chaos at Nottingham Forest was all against a backdrop of concerns over Clough's heavy drinking
  • In a BBC interview, his son Nigel - then a Forest player - was pushed by Barry Davies on his father's condition

By Mike Anstead for MailOnline

Published: 18:08 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 21:10 EDT, 30 April 2018

'The man with the green sweater. An embrace for the law on his last home appearance. Whatever his failings, whatever his foibles, he's been a power of good for the game of football…'

Those were the words of BBC commentator Barry Davies on May 1, 1993 as Brian Clough stopped to hug a policewoman after emerging from the tunnel for his last ever match as Nottingham Forest manager at the City Ground.

Fans rose to their feet as Clough, who pulled his trademark green Umbro jumper over a red polo shirt, turned right to start his walk down the touchline for the final time, surrounded by photographers. There were more embraces for the policemen trying to hold them back.

Clough was 58 then but looks 10 years older, his face reddened after years of heavy drinking.

Sheffield United were the opponents for Clough's 993rd of 994 matches in charge of Forest — his very final outing was away to Ipswich a week later. It drew to an end his incredible 18-year spell as one of the most successful managers in British football history.

It was a day of tears and sorrow, as well as love and celebration. A nightmare ending, yet a fans' farewell that most managers can only dream of.

Brian Clough emerges from the tunnel for his final home game as Nottingham Forest manager on May 1, 1993
Brian Clough emerges from the tunnel for his final home game as Nottingham Forest manager on May 1, 1993

Brian Clough emerges from the tunnel for his final home game as Nottingham Forest manager on May 1, 1993

Clough pulls on his trademark green jumper for the final time as he strides down the touchline before kick-off
Clough pulls on his trademark green jumper for the final time as he strides down the touchline before kick-off

Clough pulls on his trademark green jumper for the final time as he strides down the touchline before kick-off

Clough hugs a policewoman as he walks out of the tunnel
Clough hugs a policewoman as he walks out of the tunnel

Clough hugs a policewoman as he walks out of the tunnel

Clough was the man who propelled Forest to the highest peak during a dazzling spell that revived a reputation battered by his infamous 44-day spell with Leeds. This was their incredible ascent:

  • 1975 - appointed manager at Forest, then in the Second Division
  • 1977 - wins promotion by finishing third
  • 1978 - Division One champions
  • 1979 - European Cup champions
  • 1980 - European Cup champions (again)

That outrageous sequence would be considered an astonishing burst of success for any club, let alone this red corner of the East Midlands.

Fast forward to the grey first day of May 1993 and this was a man whose magic had finally worn off.

Forest slid back down to the second tier of English football in the Premiership’s inaugural season. They slipped out of the top flight with a whimper, losing 2-0 to Sheffield United on the penultimate weekend.

Yet, this day was about much, much more than the result.

This was the afternoon Clough, the man who led Forest from 1975 to 1993, waved goodbye to the people who had clung on for every twist and turn of an unprecedented, unpredictable journey.

The preceding weeks had been dominated by a debate over the nature of his departure, which bears similarity with Arsene Wenger’s exit from Arsenal. Was Clough really retiring or was he being pushed out?

It was a terribly awkward situation for those involved, culminating in this final home match. Nigel Clough – then a 27-year-old Forest forward – was repeatedly pushed on his father’s exit and health by Davies in a fascinating post-match interview.

Clough (centre in the green jumper) looks on in horror from the dugout with fans sharing his pain above him as he watches his Nottingham Forest team get relegated from the Premiership
Clough (centre in the green jumper) looks on in horror from the dugout with fans sharing his pain above him as he watches his Nottingham Forest team get relegated from the Premiership

Clough (centre in the green jumper) looks on in horror from the dugout with fans sharing his pain above him as he watches his Nottingham Forest team get relegated from the Premiership

Nigel Clough was pushed by Barry Davies on his father's health
Nigel Clough was pushed by Barry Davies on his father's health
Clough Jnr suggested his 'age had caught up with him'
Clough Jnr suggested his 'age had caught up with him'

Nigel Clough was pushed by Barry Davies on his father's health in an interview in the tunnel

Forest finished bottom in the 1992-93 Premiership season
Forest finished bottom in the 1992-93 Premiership season

Forest finished bottom in the 1992-93 Premiership season

Davies: 'Is his health good? He doesn't seem to be a well man, it has to be said...'

Clough: 'I think age has caught up with him...'

Davies, cutting in: 'He's only 58, Nigel. It's not that old, is it?'

Clough: 'It is for me! 40 years in this business has taken its toll and over the past 18 months it's caught up quite rapidly.'

Davies: 'One or two of us are quite worried about him. Are you?'

Clough: 'Not really, as long as he fills his time in well and does a bit of gardening and so on.'

A week earlier - and just a month after Clough Snr had been awarded the freedom of the city - he had announced he was retiring amid a backdrop of claims and counter-claims over whether his drinking was 'discrediting' the club.

On the same day, Forest suspended director Chris Wootton amid claims he ran a 'dirty-tricks campaign' and had been offering stories of Clough's alleged drinking to newspapers. Wootton denied this but insisted Clough's exit 'vindicated' him.

'Brian Clough has been the best possible manager for Nottingham Forest for many years’, he said ‘but because of his health, I thought it best for the club and Brian himself for him to consider his position. There has been disquiet among the board for some time.'

Clough's lawyers threatened to sue. Forest's chairman Fred Reacher denied it was true and that the manager retained the board’s support. It was a controversial climax to a chaotic campaign.

Their handling of transfers in the summer of 1992 was a mess. England defender Des Walker was sold to Sampdoria for £1.5million and soon the man who was identified to replace him – the homegrown Darren Wassall – followed him out of the door after a bust-up with his manager Clough. Teddy Sheringham, who scored the first ever televised Premier League goal for Forest against Liverpool in August, was sold just a week later to Tottenham for £2.1m.

Add to this a cluster of distracting incidents – a young Roy Keane being arrested over an incident at a party (released without charge) and later fined £5,000 after a separate bar-room incident in Jersey while on a club tour, a shareholder vote of no confidence in the board and Clough himself accused of delivering a two-fingered gesture to Forest fans – and you can appreciate just how tumultuous this season was building up to his departure.

Before airing the Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United highlights, BBC’s Match of the Day host Des Lynam diverted viewers to interviews with Forest fans outside the ground before the match. It gave a glimpse of an alien world compared to the 'Wenger Out' campaigns of today.

Clough salutes the fans after returning to the pitch after they had been relegated following the 2-0 defeat by Sheffield United
Clough salutes the fans after returning to the pitch after they had been relegated following the 2-0 defeat by Sheffield United

Clough salutes the fans after returning to the pitch after they had been relegated following the 2-0 defeat by Sheffield United

The departing Clough shakes hands with a Sheffield United fan as he's given a standing ovation at the City Ground
The departing Clough shakes hands with a Sheffield United fan as he's given a standing ovation at the City Ground

The departing Clough shakes hands with a Sheffield United fan as he's given a standing ovation at the City Ground

LINE-UPS - MAY 1, 1993

Nottingham Forest: Andy Marriott, Brian Laws, Brett Williams, Steve Chettle, Carl Tiler, Kingsley Black, Nigel Clough, Scot Gemmill, Roy Keane, Ian Woan, Robert Rosario

Sheffield United: Alan Kelly, Carl Bradshaw, Paul Beesley, John Pemberton, Brian Gayle, Charlie Hartfield, Glyn Hodges, Paul Rogers, Mitch Ward, Dane Whitehouse, Brian Deane

Goals: Hodges (30), Gayle (73)

Referee: Paul Durkin

Attendance: 26,752

 

'I think it's disgraceful', said a man flipping burgers in his van parked outside the City Ground. 'It's the first bad season we've had in five or six years and suddenly everyone is calling for Clough to be resigning. I think we should stick with him, give the man a chance and hope they do well next year.'

Soundbites from other sympathetic supporters included 'one bad season doesn't make him a bad manager', 'he's the best thing that ever happened to Nottingham' and a bemused 'I don't know what to do without him really'.

A lady in a pointed Forest hat was holding back tears as she said: 'I've just taken him some flowers but they wouldn't let me give them to him because he's in the bath. So I said I could come in and scrub his back.’

Police had advised Forest’s players – eventually beaten by goals from Glyn Hodges and Brian Gayle - that they should hurry off the playing field at the full-time whistle to avoid being caught up in a pitch invasion.

Keane was one who ran off down the tunnel, with Clough already making his way down for what he thought would be the final time. Son Nigel, however, ignored the advice and remained on the pitch to applaud the supporters.

‘Police said before the game to get in as quickly as you can’, he later told Davies. ‘But I think on a day like this, when there's been absolutely tremendous support all season, it's only right that we should stay out and give a small gesture of our thanks.’

Back out in the stadium, fans refused to leave until Clough returned for one last goodbye at the City Ground. One banner simply read ‘Brian Clough is a football genius’.

With his green sweater still on and a young fan trying to drape a Forest flag around his shoulders, Clough – again flanked by photographers - marched over to the Executive Stand (later to be renamed after Clough) where his name was being chanted.

There were thumbs up as he was engulfed by hundreds of supporters on the pitch. This would be his final farewell to the adoring masses. The end of 18 years on one of football’s most compelling journeys.

Surrounded by fans and police, Clough waves goodbye to the Forest supporters on the pitch at the City Ground
Surrounded by fans and police, Clough waves goodbye to the Forest supporters on the pitch at the City Ground

Surrounded by fans and police, Clough waves goodbye to the Forest supporters on the pitch at the City Ground

Clough is mobbed by Nottingham Forest fans as he makes his way off the pitch at the City Ground for the final time
Clough is mobbed by Nottingham Forest fans as he makes his way off the pitch at the City Ground for the final time

Clough is mobbed by Nottingham Forest fans as he makes his way off the pitch at the City Ground for the final time

Brian Clough was given a huge send-off by the home fans
Brian Clough was given a huge send-off by the home fans
But defeat confirmed their relegation from the Premiership
But defeat confirmed their relegation from the Premiership

Brian Clough was given a huge send-off by the home fans - despite defeat confirming their relegation from the Premiership

After he finally departed for the final time, Clough spoke to Davies in front of a white brick wall inside Forest’s tunnel, a world away from today’s kaleidoscope advertisement boards.

Asked what he was going to do next, Clough paused for thought before telling Davies: 'I'm going to spend boring minutes talking to people like you - that's what I'm going to do!

‘No, I'm not. I’m going to walk around and look after my grandchildren. I might even come to a football match, actually.’

He then politely added: 'Barry, could you excuse me. Thank you for asking me to be interviewed. I'll go back to my wife Barbara and my grandchildren.'

'It's been a pleasure knowing you, sir’, replied Davies. ‘Enjoy your retirement.'

The pair – one a titan of football management, the other a master of football commentary – then shared a tender embrace.

Clough was holding back the tears, but the years had finally caught up with him.

Barry Davies is embraced by Clough
Barry Davies is embraced by Clough
Clough being interviewed on Match of the Day after the game
Clough being interviewed on Match of the Day after the game

Clough shares a hug with BBC interviewer Barry Davies after his final home match as Nottingham Forest manager

[embedded content]
Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

NPFL: Alimi Thrilled To Make Akwa United Debut Vs Enyimba, Eager For Bigger Feats

Huddersfield Plot Balogun Summer Swoop

Zidane: My Madrid Future Doesn’t Depend On Winning 2018 Champions League

NFF To Get $2m Advance FIFA Payment For Super Eagles’ World Cup Preparations

Rivers United’s Sochima Wins NPFL VAT Wonder Goal Award

Walelegn, Tuei Lead World Class Elite Class To Okpekpe Race

Okagbare Chases First Diamond League Win In Doha

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More