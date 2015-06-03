Gerard Deulofeu questions Barcelona after his name was left off of commemorative shirt

By Jordan Seward For Mailonline

Published: 05:11 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 21:08 EDT, 30 April 2018

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu was left bemused on Sunday evening after his name was not included on Barcelona's commemorative championship-winning shirt despite making 10 appearances for them this season.

The Catalan giants sealed their 25th La Liga title with four games remaining after Lionel Messi hit a hat-trick to help them see off a stubborn and spirited Deportivo La Coruna side, who have now had their relegation confirmed following the defeat.

Barcelona celebrated on the pitch after the final whistle and marked the triumph with a commemorative shirt.

Gerard Deulofeu is angry Barcelona left him off commemorative shirt to celebrate league title

Barca wrapped up the La Liga title on Sunday after Lionel Messi helped them beat Deportivo

Deulofeu questioned the club on Twitter after seeing his name was not on the shirt

Denis Suarez and Sergio Roberto both posted snaps of them with Andres Iniesta and Paco Alcacer wearing the shirts in the dressing room afterwards on their Instagram accounts.

On the front of the tops it says Champions La Liga in Spanish and on the back is a name of every player who contributed to their title-winning season.

However, Deulofeu, who only left the club on to join Watford on loan in January, did not feature on it.

Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto and Andres Iniesta pose for a picture wearing the shirts

Roberto, Iniesta, Paco Alcacer and Denis Suarez celebrate in the dressing room after the game

The 24-year-old scored once and assisted two goals in his 10 La Liga appearances earlier on in the campaign but was left off of the shirt.

Barcelona celebrated winning the La Liga title on Sunday with a commemorative shirt

Yet Rafinha, who failed to play a single league game before joining Inter Milan on loan earlier this year, was named.

Deulofeu admitted he felt aggrieved by the decision to leave his name out and made his feelings known on Twitter.

He wrote: 'Champions [of] the League. It's mine too, no? @FCBarcelona_cat'

Deulofeu's was not the only name missing, though with Javier Mascherano and Arda Turan also failing to get a mention following their January exits.

Watford boss Javi Gracia is keen to continue working with his compatriot next season at Vicarage Road and will enquire about making the move permanent in the summer.

Barcelona's failure to include his name on the shirt might be an indication they would be more than happy to let him go despite having only re-signed him from Everton for £10.5million last summer.

