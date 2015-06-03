Gerard Deulofeu questions Barcelona after his name was left off of commemorative shirt

Latest News

Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00
Latest News

Premier League! Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Reveals When He Will Make Decision On Future

30/04/2018 15:39:00
Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Kane Scores As Tottenham Beat Stubborn Watford 2 – 0 In The EPL (Watch)

30/04/2018 17:17:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Drivers decide who goes first in rush hour traffic with a game of rock-paper-scissors

0out of 5

Trump delays steel tariff hike against EU and other allies for 30 days, easing fears of a trade war

0out of 5

Construction workers gaze over NYC as they work on what will be the city's tallest observation deck 

0out of 5

Quentin Tarantino claims The Weinstein Co. owes him millions of dollars in royalties for four movies

0out of 5

Kim Kardashian unfollows Tristan Thompson and says Khloe is still 'figuring out her next steps'

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Football

Gerard Deulofeu questions Barcelona after his name was left off of commemorative shirt

by 30/04/2018 21:08:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Gerard Deulofeu was upset he was left off of Barcelona's commemorative shirt
  • The Catalan giants wrapped up the La Liga title on Sunday by beating Deportivo
  • They celebrated their 25th league championship with a commemorative shirt
  • But Deulofeu, who played 10 times earlier in the season, was not included on it 

By Jordan Seward For Mailonline

Published: 05:11 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 21:08 EDT, 30 April 2018

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu was left bemused on Sunday evening after his name was not included on Barcelona's commemorative championship-winning shirt despite making 10 appearances for them this season.

The Catalan giants sealed their 25th La Liga title with four games remaining after Lionel Messi hit a hat-trick to help them see off a stubborn and spirited Deportivo La Coruna side, who have now had their relegation confirmed following the defeat. 

Barcelona celebrated on the pitch after the final whistle and marked the triumph with a commemorative shirt.

Gerard Deulofeu is angry Barcelona left him off commemorative shirt to celebrate league title
Gerard Deulofeu is angry Barcelona left him off commemorative shirt to celebrate league title

Gerard Deulofeu is angry Barcelona left him off commemorative shirt to celebrate league title

Barca wrapped up the La Liga title on Sunday after Lionel Messi helped them beat Deportivo
Barca wrapped up the La Liga title on Sunday after Lionel Messi helped them beat Deportivo

Barca wrapped up the La Liga title on Sunday after Lionel Messi helped them beat Deportivo

Deulofeu questioned the club on Twitter after seeing his name was not on the shirt
Deulofeu questioned the club on Twitter after seeing his name was not on the shirt

Deulofeu questioned the club on Twitter after seeing his name was not on the shirt

Denis Suarez and Sergio Roberto both posted snaps of them with Andres Iniesta and Paco Alcacer wearing the shirts in the dressing room afterwards on their Instagram accounts.

On the front of the tops it says Champions La Liga in Spanish and on the back is a name of every player who contributed to their title-winning season.

However, Deulofeu, who only left the club on to join Watford on loan in January, did not feature on it.

Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto and Andres Iniesta pose for a picture wearing the shirts 
Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto and Andres Iniesta pose for a picture wearing the shirts 

Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto and Andres Iniesta pose for a picture wearing the shirts 

Roberto, Iniesta, Paco Alcacer and Denis Suarez celebrate in the dressing room after the game
Roberto, Iniesta, Paco Alcacer and Denis Suarez celebrate in the dressing room after the game

Roberto, Iniesta, Paco Alcacer and Denis Suarez celebrate in the dressing room after the game

The 24-year-old scored once and assisted two goals in his 10 La Liga appearances earlier on in the campaign but was left off of the shirt.

Barcelona celebrated winning the La Liga title on Sunday with a commemorative shirt
Barcelona celebrated winning the La Liga title on Sunday with a commemorative shirt

Barcelona celebrated winning the La Liga title on Sunday with a commemorative shirt

Yet Rafinha, who failed to play a single league game before joining Inter Milan on loan earlier this year, was named.

Deulofeu admitted he felt aggrieved by the decision to leave his name out and made his feelings known on Twitter.

He wrote: 'Champions [of] the League. It's mine too, no? @FCBarcelona_cat'

Deulofeu's was not the only name missing, though with Javier Mascherano and Arda Turan also failing to get a mention following their January exits.

Watford boss Javi Gracia is keen to continue working with his compatriot next season at Vicarage Road and will enquire about making the move permanent in the summer.

Barcelona's failure to include his name on the shirt might be an indication they would be more than happy to let him go despite having only re-signed him from Everton for £10.5million last summer.

The 24-year-old scored once and assisted two goals in his 10 La Liga appearances this season
The 24-year-old scored once and assisted two goals in his 10 La Liga appearances this season

The 24-year-old scored once and assisted two goals in his 10 La Liga appearances this season

Rafinha (R), now of Inter, was named despite failing to play a single league game for Barcelona
Rafinha (R), now of Inter, was named despite failing to play a single league game for Barcelona

Rafinha (R), now of Inter, was named despite failing to play a single league game for Barcelona

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

NPFL: Alimi Thrilled To Make Akwa United Debut Vs Enyimba, Eager For Bigger Feats

Huddersfield Plot Balogun Summer Swoop

Zidane: My Madrid Future Doesn’t Depend On Winning 2018 Champions League

NFF To Get $2m Advance FIFA Payment For Super Eagles’ World Cup Preparations

Rivers United’s Sochima Wins NPFL VAT Wonder Goal Award

Walelegn, Tuei Lead World Class Elite Class To Okpekpe Race

Okagbare Chases First Diamond League Win In Doha

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More