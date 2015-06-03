Kane Hits Goal No.27 As Spurs Beat Watford, Extend Lead Over Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur regained momentum in the battle for a top four finish in the English Premier League following a 2-0 win against Watford at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

The Lillywhites who were without a win in their last two league games had seen the lead between them and fifth-placed Chelsea reduced to two points following the Blues’ 1-0 win against Swansea on Saturday.

But Spurs restored the advantage to five points following the win against their fellow Londoners.

Dele Alli gave Spurs the lead in the 16th of the minute.

Watford goalkeeper Oretiz Karnezis spilled a Kevin Trippier cross into the path of Christian Eriksen, who lifted the ball over the scrambling goalkeeper to Alli for a simple finish.

Harry Kane made the points safe for Maurico Pochettino’s men by adding the second three minutes after the break.

The Englishman tapped the ball home from close range after he was set up Trippier for his 27th goal of the season, four fewer than top scorer Mohamed Salah.

